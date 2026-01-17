Takaichi eyes total ban on ministers' fundraisers before election

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is moving to impose a total ban on political fundraisers by ministers, a source familiar with the matter said Friday, ahead of a possible House of Representatives election in February.

Current rules merely urge ministers to avoid large fundraisers without setting numerical thresholds. Takaichi is expected to revise the ministerial code as soon as next Tuesday, the source said, adding the changes would bar such events regardless of size.

Japan's ministerial code applies to Cabinet ministers, senior vice ministers and parliamentary vice ministers.

Takaichi's Liberal Democratic Party has faced scrutiny over its commitment to political reform since it emerged in late 2023 that some party factions failed to report income from fundraising events, creating slush funds.

