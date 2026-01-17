 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Takaichi eyes total ban on ministers' fundraisers before election

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is moving to impose a total ban on political fundraisers by ministers, a source familiar with the matter said Friday, ahead of a possible House of Representatives election in February.

Current rules merely urge ministers to avoid large fundraisers without setting numerical thresholds. Takaichi is expected to revise the ministerial code as soon as next Tuesday, the source said, adding the changes would bar such events regardless of size.

Japan's ministerial code applies to Cabinet ministers, senior vice ministers and parliamentary vice ministers.

Takaichi's Liberal Democratic Party has faced scrutiny over its commitment to political reform since it emerged in late 2023 that some party factions failed to report income from fundraising events, creating slush funds.

© KYODO

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Jan. 13 – 19)

GaijinPot Blog

Onsenji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

5 Most Powerful Women in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Opinion

Country Pushing a ‘Foreigner Crisis’ Bids to Host the 2035 Rugby World Cup

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

15 New Laws and Rule Changes Coming to Japan in 2026

GaijinPot Blog

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 3

GaijinPot Blog

Old Karuizawa Ginza Street

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Jan. 13 – 19)

GaijinPot Blog

Garden of Fine Arts Kyoto

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For January 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Common Tax Mistakes in Japan: What Foreigners Often Get Wrong

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Coming of Age Day: What is the Age of Adulthood in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog