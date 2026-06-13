 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi smiles during a meeting with Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Downing Street in London on Sunday. Image: Toby Shepheard/Pool via AP
politics

Takaichi hails U.S.-Iran deal toward ending war as 'big step'

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Monday hailed reports of a U.S.-Iranian deal aimed at ending their monthslong war as a "big step" to de-escalating the conflict that has brought uncertainty to the global economy.

Her remarks came after U.S. President Donald Trump announced on social media the agreement to end the war, with a memorandum of understanding expected to be signed Friday. Trump has said it would lead to the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a key artery for global energy supplies that has been effectively closed in the conflict.

Takaichi wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that Japan "welcomes the agreement as a big step," adding that it was "a result of tenacious negotiation."

News of the deal comes as the prime minister is on a tour of Europe, during which she will attend the Group of Seven summit in Evian-les-Bains, France, from Monday.

Minoru Kihara, the government's top spokesman, said at a regular press conference that Japan expects a "steadily implemented" memorandum would "help reduce risks to both the Japanese and global economies by ensuring free and safe navigation" through the strait.

Resource-poor Japan has long relied on the Middle East for much of its crude oil, forcing the government to diversify procurement from other countries in response to the strait's closure. Takaichi said last Thursday that Japan had successfully found alternative sources for July matching the previous year's volume.

© KYODO

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

GaijinPot Celebrates: Japan Summer

Join us for an unforgettable evening of networking, aloha-inspired live music by SHEN and free flowing drinks and buffet at TWO ROOMS NIHOMBASHI. July 2 (Thurs), 7pm to 9:30pm.

Get your ticket now for a 50% Discount. Only 50 Early Bird Tickets Available.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

I Entered Japan’s Concert Ticket Lottery—Here’s What Happened

GaijinPot Blog

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 24

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

The 5 Japanese Films at Cannes and When to See Them

GaijinPot Blog

Yufuin no Mori

GaijinPot Travel

Japan’s New AI Data Law: What It Means for You

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Top 10 Tokyo Summer Exhibitions for 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Takedao Tunnel Trail: Japan’s Abandoned Railway Hike Through Dark Tunnels

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Nakano: A Nostalgic Corner of Tokyo Full of Character

Savvy Tokyo

San’nai-Maruyama iseki Special Historical Site

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events for June 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Japan’s Smallest Shrine and Its Long History of Faith and Survival

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Basic Japanese Etiquette Tips You Need to Know

Savvy Tokyo