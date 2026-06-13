Takaichi hails U.S.-Iran deal toward ending war as 'big step'

Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi smiles during a meeting with Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Downing Street in London on Sunday.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Monday hailed reports of a U.S.-Iranian deal aimed at ending their monthslong war as a "big step" to de-escalating the conflict that has brought uncertainty to the global economy.

Her remarks came after U.S. President Donald Trump announced on social media the agreement to end the war, with a memorandum of understanding expected to be signed Friday. Trump has said it would lead to the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a key artery for global energy supplies that has been effectively closed in the conflict.

Takaichi wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that Japan "welcomes the agreement as a big step," adding that it was "a result of tenacious negotiation."

News of the deal comes as the prime minister is on a tour of Europe, during which she will attend the Group of Seven summit in Evian-les-Bains, France, from Monday.

Minoru Kihara, the government's top spokesman, said at a regular press conference that Japan expects a "steadily implemented" memorandum would "help reduce risks to both the Japanese and global economies by ensuring free and safe navigation" through the strait.

Resource-poor Japan has long relied on the Middle East for much of its crude oil, forcing the government to diversify procurement from other countries in response to the strait's closure. Takaichi said last Thursday that Japan had successfully found alternative sources for July matching the previous year's volume.

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