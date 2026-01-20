 Japan Today
Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi speaks during a press conference at the prime minister's official residence on Monday. Image: Rodrigo Reyes Marin/Pool via AP
politics

Takaichi invited to join Trump's controversial Gaza 'Board of Peace'

TOKYO

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has been invited by U.S. President Donald Trump to join a new international body he has proposed to oversee the reconstruction of Gaza, the Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.

Takaichi is considering whether to take part in Trump's "Board of Peace," a ministry official said. The board has stirred controversy as some fear its role could be expanded to include other conflicts and that it could eventually be an alternative to the United Nations.

Last week, Trump announced the establishment of the board as part of the second phase of a U.S.-led 20-point plan for the war-torn Gaza Strip. He serves as the chairman of the board.

More than 60 countries, including Israel, Russia, European and Arab countries, had received invitations by Tuesday, according to Israeli media.

World leaders such as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Russian President Vladimir Putin have been invited to join the board, which may have its first meeting during the World Economic Forum's annual Davos gathering in Switzerland this week.

French President Emmanuel Macron is unlikely to participate at this stage, according to his aide.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun declined to comment on whether China will participate, simply saying at a press conference in Beijing that the country "has received the United States' invitation."

The charter of the board states that decisions must be approved by Trump, with invited countries to be selected by him.

Member countries' terms are three years or less, but they can be renewed by the chairman. There is no term limit if they contribute more than $1 billion to the board.

She knows very little about Middle East politics if anything. Is she invited to make the tea?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

