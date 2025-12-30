 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The Japanese prime minister's official residence, inspired by the now-demolished Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Imperial Hotel, is reputedly haunted. Image: JIJI PRESS/AFP
politics

PM's official residence reputed to be haunted

2 Comments
TOKYO

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi may have extra trouble sleeping after she moved into the prime minister's official residence, where ghosts of Japanese soldiers from a century ago are reputed to reside.

Takaichi transferred on Monday into the stone-and-brick mansion, which adjoins her offices in central Tokyo, more than two months after taking office.

Until now she had been staying in accommodation for members of parliament, but drew criticism for taking 35 minutes to get to her office after a big earthquake in early December.

Takaichi, 64, came to power with pledges to "work, work, work, work and work", and has said that since taking office she is too busy to sleep more than two to four hours a night.

Opened in 1929, her new surroundings -- its style inspired by U.S. architect Frank Lloyd Wright's since-demolished Imperial Hotel across town -- might also keep her awake.

It was the site of two attempted coups in the 1930s when several top officials including a prime minister were assassinated by young military officers.

In addition to at least one bullet hole, the ghosts of those who were involved are believed by some to have roamed the hallways ever since.

Takaichi's predecessor Shigeru Ishiba also lived at the residence, which was renovated in 2005, and said that he wasn't afraid of ghosts.

Before him, Fumio Kishida reported seeing no phantoms and sleeping soundly.

Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe -- Takaichi's former mentor -- and Yoshihide Suga both lived elsewhere, leaving the supposed specters without company for nine years until 2021.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on January 16, 2026, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

2 Comments
Login to comment

Such a load of nonsense. Hopefully someone in that level of authority is beyond ghost stories.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Sleep deprivation makes you see and hear things that aren’t really there.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Meet Mikasan: A Half Japanese–Filipino Creator Sharing Life in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Health

Turn Your Tokyo Apartment Bathroom Into A Place Of Tranquillity

Savvy Tokyo

Winter

Best Ski Resorts Near Osaka: 10 Easy Day Trips and Weekend Winter Getaways

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Japan’s Year-End Jumbo Lottery

GaijinPot Blog

Shibuya New Year’s Eve 2026 ‘Cancelled’ and Where to Celebrate Instead

GaijinPot Blog

Food

5 Winter Vegetables To Buy in Japan This Season

Savvy Tokyo

5 Popular Souvenirs in Nagasaki

GaijinPot Travel

Health

5 Ways People in Japan Use CBD Oil for Everyday Wellness

Savvy Tokyo

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: ‘What’s Wrong With A Traditional New Year’s?’

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For December 2025

Savvy Tokyo

SL Banetsu Monogatari

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

12 Essential Japanese New Year’s Family Traditions

Savvy Tokyo