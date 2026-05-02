Takaichi reaffirms push to revise Constitution for modern times

Participants and protesters hold placards representing Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, U.S. President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a rally opposing Takaichi's administration and her policies on constitutional revision and military expansion on Constitution Memorial Day in Tokyo on Sunday.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Sunday once again signaled her intention to pursue a revision of the Constitution, as she stressed that the postwar supreme law, which serves as the foundation of the country, "should be periodically updated in accordance with the demands of the times."

Speaking in a video message to a gathering of revision proponents on Constitution Memorial Day, Takaichi vowed to explain potential amendments carefully to the public, adding that her ruling Liberal Democratic Party would "advance discussions in the Diet aimed at reaching decisions while securing the cooperation of other parties."

A recent Kyodo News poll showed that 73 percent of the Japanese public called for prioritizing a broad consensus across political parties when moving toward an amendment of the Constitution.

"Discussion must not be for the sake of discussion alone. What politicians must engage in, in order to fulfill the trust placed in them by the people, is discussion aimed at making decisions," Takaichi said.

Takaichi, known as a conservative hawk, is pushing to bring about a change to the Constitution for the first time since it came into effect following World War II. Among possible areas of amendment is the war-renouncing Article 9, which is seen as the cornerstone of Japan's postwar pacifist stance.

© KYODO