Takaichi says she once warned English speaker for kicking deer

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi refused Monday to withdraw her earlier remark that foreigners had kicked deer in Nara Park, saying she once personally warned an English speaker for kicking a deer's leg.

At a parliamentary session, Takaichi said her comment was based on firsthand experience, adding she had heard of similar cases from local tourism operators and Nara police. She claimed that her statement was grounded in fact.

Takaichi, a staunch conservative who took office on Oct 21, had criticized foreign tourists for "kicking deer" in Japan without citing specific evidence, during campaigning for the presidential election of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party last month.

An opposition lawmaker urged Takaichi to retract the remark as it could spark anti-foreigner sentiment. But she said, "I cannot withdraw it," while acknowledging Japanese visitors have also harmed deer in Nara Park, one of the nation's most popular tourist sites.

"It is a fact that such regrettable behavior by foreigners has become more noticeable," Takaichi said, although the opposition lawmaker expressed concern that unverified online information could fuel unfounded abuse and discrimination against foreign visitors.

