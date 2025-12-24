 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
President Donald Trump, with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, speaks to members of the military aboard the USS George Washington, an aircraft carrier docked at an American naval base, in Yokosuka, on Oct 28. Image: AP/Mark Schiefelbein
politics

Takaichi says Trump meeting in U.S. being arranged for early 2026

1 Comment
TOKYO

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said Thursday arrangements are being made for her to meet with President Donald Trump in the United States in early 2026, as Tokyo seeks to reassert ties amid tensions with China.

Takaichi, who met with Trump for the first time when he visited Japan in October, said at an event in Tokyo that she wants to realize another summit "at an early date," adding that it would come "relatively early next year."

Japan is exploring another summit, concerned that Trump is softening his position on China, as he seeks a trade deal with the country just as Sino-Japanese ties are worsening.

"We are continuing to maintain close communication with the United States on various levels, including between myself and Mr Trump, and between the foreign minister and the secretary of state," Takaichi added.

A government source on Wednesday said Japan is sounding out the Trump administration about a possible meeting in the second half of March, ahead of an expected summit in Beijing with Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Holding her first U.S. trip as prime minister in March could allow Takaichi, whose recent remarks on a Taiwan contingency have caused friction with Beijing, to exchange views with Trump and coordinate positions ahead of his visit to China.

A senior Japanese Foreign Ministry official said the government will step up preparations for Takaichi's trip. "We will convey with persistence that, in the long-term, cooperation between allies and like-minded countries is of the utmost importance," the official said.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on January 16, 2026, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

1 Comment
Login to comment

got excited as I misread it and thought it said Tdump getting ARRAIGNED!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Health

A Tokyo Dietitian’s Guide To Festive Feasting

Savvy Tokyo

Health

Turn Your Tokyo Apartment Bathroom Into A Place Of Tranquillity

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Sakamoto Ryoma: The Life and Legacy of Japan’s Revolutionary Samurai

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 52

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Dec. 23 – 29)

GaijinPot Blog

Hijiori Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Food

Recipe: Yuzu Pavlova

Savvy Tokyo

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Kumamoto

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

A Typical Japanese Christmas Date: What To Expect, Where To Go & Cultural Surprises

Savvy Tokyo

Cutting to The Point With Kazoku Japanese Kitchen Knives

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Dec. 23 – 29)

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

5 Indoor Flowering Plants To Brighten Up Your Winter

Savvy Tokyo