Takaichi says Trump meeting in U.S. being arranged for early 2026

President Donald Trump, with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, speaks to members of the military aboard the USS George Washington, an aircraft carrier docked at an American naval base, in Yokosuka, on Oct 28.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said Thursday arrangements are being made for her to meet with President Donald Trump in the United States in early 2026, as Tokyo seeks to reassert ties amid tensions with China.

Takaichi, who met with Trump for the first time when he visited Japan in October, said at an event in Tokyo that she wants to realize another summit "at an early date," adding that it would come "relatively early next year."

Japan is exploring another summit, concerned that Trump is softening his position on China, as he seeks a trade deal with the country just as Sino-Japanese ties are worsening.

"We are continuing to maintain close communication with the United States on various levels, including between myself and Mr Trump, and between the foreign minister and the secretary of state," Takaichi added.

A government source on Wednesday said Japan is sounding out the Trump administration about a possible meeting in the second half of March, ahead of an expected summit in Beijing with Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Holding her first U.S. trip as prime minister in March could allow Takaichi, whose recent remarks on a Taiwan contingency have caused friction with Beijing, to exchange views with Trump and coordinate positions ahead of his visit to China.

A senior Japanese Foreign Ministry official said the government will step up preparations for Takaichi's trip. "We will convey with persistence that, in the long-term, cooperation between allies and like-minded countries is of the utmost importance," the official said.

© KYODO