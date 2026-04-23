Takaichi tells politician she needs more sleep, has trouble managing meals

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi complained she was not getting enough sleep, a veteran politician who met her Thursday said.
The remark came as Takaichi's premiership recently reached the six-month mark. After winning her ruling party's leadership election in October, putting her on course to become Japan's first female prime minister, she vowed to "work, work, work, work and work," a phrase that became a catchphrase in 2025.
"I want to get a little more sleep," the 65-year-old prime minister was quoted as telling former trade minister Akira Amari during a meeting at her office. Amari is also known as a close aide to the late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
Takaichi moved to the prime minister's official residence late last year with her husband. The residence is a short walk from the prime minister's office.
She told a parliamentary committee meeting in early April that her sleep time is "quite short as I'm tied up with housework" and "the rest of the time is spent doing work."
She also said at the time that she tries to "take work home as much as possible" because staying at the prime minister's office keeps her aides and bodyguards on standby.
In February, she said of food, "I'm not permitted to go shopping or order takeout from the official residence. If I run out of frozen food, that's the end."
Amari told reporters after their meeting that Takaichi also spoke about difficulties managing meals.© KYODO
7 Comments
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KazukoHarmony
I’m sure her comments were delivered in jest with a smile.
Hercolobus
Beautiful prime minister. Though I miss Abe san.
Jay
Hey Sanae, lack of sleep is not a badge of honor, it's a red flag of instability. See this is EXACTLY what's wrong with career politicians like this woman... out here bragging about her "work, work, work" mentality while completely neglecting sleep, the most CRUCIAL component that regulates cognitive function, hormonal balance, and decision-making capabilities. Without it, the brain cannot flush out toxins or consolidate memory, leading to erratic behavior and impaired judgment.
So WHY would ANYONE trust a politician to manage the complex affairs of a nation when they can't even manage the BASIC biological necessity of SLEEPING and EATING properly? If they're too incompetent to maintain their own physical vessel, they have NO business trying to steer the ship of state.
Monty
work, work, work, work and work,
and getting enough sleep don't match with each other.
The Nomad
What's the news value of this article? So essentially it's someone who says what someone else told him. Are we sinking this low with news or is it just a slow day? So what about what she has actually achieved or changed in these 6 months?
MarkX
So she is looking for sympathy even though she told everyone this is what she was going to do. Work, work, work, and tear up the rules on overtime. Now she is tired and hungry. You mean to tell me the PM of Japan doesn't have a chef or some aids who can run out and get her whatever she wants.
I'm sorry but this makes her seem even less suitable for the job than I thought!
aaronagstring
Because that would leave an blank, empty page, rather like her policies.