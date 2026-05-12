Takaichi to visit UK and Italy in June: report

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi plans to visit Britain and Italy before attending a Group of Seven leaders' summit in France in mid-June, broadcaster NTV reported on Wednesday, citing multiple unnamed government officials.
Takaichi is arranging trips to London and Rome for summit meetings, but one of the officials said her visit to the United Kingdom remains fluid depending on British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's political future, NTV said.
Japan is developing a next-generation fighter jet with Britain and Italy for deployment in the mid-2030s as part of its biggest post-World War II defense buildup.© Thomson Reuters 2026.
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Wallis Gelmar
Not quite sure why she needs to visit a third world country like the UK. Surely, France or Germany would be more appropriate. There is no chance the UK will have the money for the fighter jet once the hard left take over from Starmer shortly and bankrupt the country.
mii
Like minded share common values. Japan is westernized 100%, so proud.