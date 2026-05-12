Takaichi to visit UK and Italy in June: report

Japanese Prime Minister ‌Sanae Takaichi plans to visit Britain and Italy ‌before attending a ⁠Group of ⁠Seven leaders' ⁠summit in ‌France in mid-June, broadcaster ⁠NTV reported ⁠on Wednesday, citing multiple unnamed government officials.

Takaichi is arranging ⁠trips ⁠to London and Rome ‌for summit meetings, but one of the officials ‌said her visit to the United Kingdom remains fluid depending on British Prime Minister Keir ​Starmer's political future, NTV said.

Japan is ‌developing a next-generation fighter jet with Britain and Italy ‌for deployment ⁠in the ⁠mid-2030s as part ​of its ⁠biggest ‌post-World War II ​defense buildup.

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