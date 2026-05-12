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Japan's Prime Minister Takaichi delivers her policy speech in the parliament, in Tokyo
Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi Image: Reuters/Kim Kyung-Hoon
politics

Takaichi to visit UK and Italy in June: report

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TOKYO

Japanese Prime Minister ‌Sanae Takaichi plans to visit Britain and Italy ‌before attending a ⁠Group of ⁠Seven leaders' ⁠summit in ‌France in mid-June, broadcaster ⁠NTV reported ⁠on Wednesday, citing multiple unnamed government officials.

Takaichi is arranging ⁠trips ⁠to London and Rome ‌for summit meetings, but one of the officials ‌said her visit to the United Kingdom remains fluid depending on British Prime Minister Keir ​Starmer's political future, NTV said.

Japan is ‌developing a next-generation fighter jet with Britain and Italy ‌for deployment ⁠in the ⁠mid-2030s as part ​of its ⁠biggest ‌post-World War II ​defense buildup.

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2 Comments
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Not quite sure why she needs to visit a third world country like the UK. Surely, France or Germany would be more appropriate. There is no chance the UK will have the money for the fighter jet once the hard left take over from Starmer shortly and bankrupt the country.

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Japanese Prime Minister ‌Sanae Takaichi plans to visit Britain and Italy ‌before attending a ⁠Group of ⁠Seven leaders' ⁠summit in ‌France in mid-June, broadcaster ⁠NTV reported ⁠on Wednesday, citing multiple unnamed government officials.

Like minded share common values. Japan is westernized 100%, so proud.

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