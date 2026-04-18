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Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and French President Emmanuel Macron strike the "Kamehameha" pose from the Japanese manga "Dragon Ball" after a joint press conference at the State Guest House in Tokyo on April 1. Image: AP
politics

Takaichi takes 'omotenashi' hospitality to summit level

2 Comments
TOKYO

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has been putting her own spin on omotenashi, the Japanese concept of hospitality, to build personal rapport with foreign leaders as her diplomatic skills are put to the test about six months into office.

Takaichi, Japan's first female prime minister, who was not widely known for her diplomatic experience before taking office, has been adding an element of entertainment to summit talks and relying on personal gifts to win over her counterparts.

Most recently, Takaichi performed the "Kamehameha" gesture from the popular Japanese manga "Dragon Ball" during a joint press appearance with French President Emmanuel Macron, a known fan of the series. Macron responded with a smile, creating a moment of ease after serious talks on shared challenges, including the situation in the Middle East.

Her diplomatic style is marked by the use of expressive gestures and music to connect with foreign leaders.

Shortly after becoming premier in October, she beamed aboard a U.S. nuclear-powered aircraft carrier at the U.S. Navy base in Yokosuka near Tokyo alongside President Donald Trump, raising her fist in front of military personnel in a display highlighting the strength of the bilateral alliance.

Then in January, Takaichi sang "Happy Birthday" in Italian to visiting Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, another female Group of Seven leader, and presented a box of Sanrio character goods for her daughter.

Playing music together signaled a thaw in ties between Japan and South Korea, long marred by their wartime past. Takaichi, a drummer, held a surprise jam session with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, playing along to the hit song "Dynamite" by K-pop boy band BTS and "Golden" from the Golden Globe-winning U.S. animated film "K-pop Demon Hunters."

In March, she sang "Layla" by Eric Clapton while presenting a gift to Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, who plays the guitar.

For Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, a former student hockey player, Takaichi presented a hockey stick, while British Prime Minister Keir Starmer received goods for his cats.

"She is good at communicating with foreign leaders and has been able to forge ties with them. Our hope is that this will produce good outcomes in diplomacy," a person close to Takaichi said.

Despite her efforts to nurture close personal ties with many leaders, she appears to be having difficulty managing her relationship with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Her remarks on a Taiwan contingency in November have prompted China to harden its stance toward Japan, cooling ties between the two Asian neighbors.

© KYODO

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2 Comments
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oh dear!

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

As long as those foreign leaders have a return ticket...

-4 ( +0 / -4 )

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