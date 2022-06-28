Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Kishida tells Senegal's president Russia to blame for food crisis

0 Comments
MUNICH

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday expressed concern in a meeting with Senegalese President Macky Sall over the suffering in Africa due to Russia's aggression in Ukraine, emphasizing the invasion's role in causing a global food crisis.

During the bilateral talks in southern Germany on the fringes of the Group of Seven summit, Sall said dialogue is important to bring an early end to the war and measures are needed to address its negative impacts in Africa, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said.

The Senegalese president expressed gratitude for Japanese support on various fronts including public health, it added.

The two leaders also agreed to work closely toward a successful international conference on African development known as TICAD, which is scheduled to be held in Tunisia in late August.

Sall, who serves as chair of the African Union, had earlier blamed the food crisis on Western sanctions, in line with a claim made by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Senegal was invited to part of the G7 summit which brings together the leaders of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States, plus the European Union.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Sunny Blooms: Discovering Japan’s Summertime Flowers

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Art Week in Omotesando and Harajuku

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Hiyashi Chuka

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Spots to Experience the Outdoors in Japan’s Northern Kyushu

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Overlooked Destinations in Wakayama Prefecture

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Jun. 27-Jul. 3

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Jurassic Jaunt: 5 Places to See Dinosaurs in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Quick Guide: Know And Understand Food Allergies In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For June 20-26

Savvy Tokyo

Skill-Building In Japan Through Extracurriculars

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Exploring Kurashiki: Charm and Culture in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 23

GaijinPot Blog