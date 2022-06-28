Kishida tells Senegal's president Russia to blame for food crisis

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday expressed concern in a meeting with Senegalese President Macky Sall over the suffering in Africa due to Russia's aggression in Ukraine, emphasizing the invasion's role in causing a global food crisis.

During the bilateral talks in southern Germany on the fringes of the Group of Seven summit, Sall said dialogue is important to bring an early end to the war and measures are needed to address its negative impacts in Africa, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said.

The Senegalese president expressed gratitude for Japanese support on various fronts including public health, it added.

The two leaders also agreed to work closely toward a successful international conference on African development known as TICAD, which is scheduled to be held in Tunisia in late August.

Sall, who serves as chair of the African Union, had earlier blamed the food crisis on Western sanctions, in line with a claim made by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Senegal was invited to part of the G7 summit which brings together the leaders of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States, plus the European Union.

