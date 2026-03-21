 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Takaichi tells Trump of intent to meet N Korean leader over abductions

3 Comments
WASHINGTON

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi told U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday that she wants to hold talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Pyongyang's past abductions of Japanese nationals.

Takaichi told reporters that she notified Trump during their meeting at the White House of her "strong intent to meet" Kim in person and that she has "received full support from the president toward an immediate solution."

Takaichi said she even exchanged views with Trump on how she could meet the North Korean leader.

Japan officially lists 17 of its citizens as having been abducted by North Korea in the 1970s and 1980s but suspects the isolated country's involvement in many more disappearances.

Five were repatriated in 2002, following then Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi's historic visit to Pyongyang. Since then, no tangible progress has been made in securing the return of others.

Takaichi and Trump also discussed various issues concerning China and North Korea, reaffirming close cooperation between Japan and the United States in those areas and agreeing on a firm commitment to achieving the complete denuclearization of North Korea.

Last November, Takaichi revealed that she had contacted North Korea about holding a summit. The Japanese government has said it is approaching North Korea through various channels.

© KYODO

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

3 Comments
Login to comment

How many Japan's PM putting abduction in agenda, over and over again, so far?

https://www.scmp.com/week-asia/politics/article/3225791/north-korea-slams-japan-over-abduction-issue-victims-families-urge-tokyo-bargain-their-freedom

-5 ( +0 / -5 )

sakurasukiToday  07:03 am JST

How many Japan's PM putting abduction in agenda, over and over again, so far?

https://www.scmp.com/week-asia/politics/article/3225791/north-korea-slams-japan-over-abduction-issue-victims-families-urge-tokyo-bargain-their-freedom

The LDP keeps this issue alive because it is their go-to card after a scandal or failure.

Abe used it several times.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Good optics, plays well with the home crowd but virtually zero probability of achieving anything as Fatboy has no incentive to do anything and to do so is to admit their actions and their lies.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

5 New Japanese Spring Makeup Products for 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Machida: All The Shopping Without The Crowds

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

What It’s Actually Like to Visit Fukushima Today

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

What Is Butsukari Otoko? The ‘Bumper Japan’ Phenomenon Explained

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo Creators Kids Unlocks Your Child’s Inner Artist

Savvy Tokyo

Mikuni Minato

GaijinPot Travel

How to Learn Japanese as an Adult: 5 Science-Backed Methods

GaijinPot Blog

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 12

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For March 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Level-Up Your Japanese in a New Akihabara Language Cafe

GaijinPot Blog

5 Popular Souvenirs in Oita

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Oda Nobunaga: Who was Japan’s First Great Unifier?

GaijinPot Blog