Takaichi tells Trump of intent to meet N Korean leader over abductions

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi told U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday that she wants to hold talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Pyongyang's past abductions of Japanese nationals.

Takaichi told reporters that she notified Trump during their meeting at the White House of her "strong intent to meet" Kim in person and that she has "received full support from the president toward an immediate solution."

Takaichi said she even exchanged views with Trump on how she could meet the North Korean leader.

Japan officially lists 17 of its citizens as having been abducted by North Korea in the 1970s and 1980s but suspects the isolated country's involvement in many more disappearances.

Five were repatriated in 2002, following then Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi's historic visit to Pyongyang. Since then, no tangible progress has been made in securing the return of others.

Takaichi and Trump also discussed various issues concerning China and North Korea, reaffirming close cooperation between Japan and the United States in those areas and agreeing on a firm commitment to achieving the complete denuclearization of North Korea.

Last November, Takaichi revealed that she had contacted North Korea about holding a summit. The Japanese government has said it is approaching North Korea through various channels.

© KYODO