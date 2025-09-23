Ishiba tells U.N. conflict-mired world needs solidarity, tolerance

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba addresses the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Tuesday.

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba underscored the importance of solidarity and tolerance in a speech to the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday, at a time when the world is grappling with Russia's war in Ukraine and Israel's continuing military campaign in Gaza.

In his first and final address to the world body before stepping down as prime minister, Ishiba also called for reform of the U.N. Security Council, saying Russia, despite having a special responsibility as a permanent council member, had invaded neighboring Ukraine and shaken the foundations of the international order.

As for Israel's military operations that have worsened a dire humanitarian crisis in Gaza, Ishiba called for an immediate halt, warning that any action that dooms a "two-state solution" for the Israeli and Palestinian peoples could prompt unspecified measures by Japan.

With the world confronting a multitude of challenges 80 years since the founding of the United Nations, Ishiba said the global body's Security Council, which grants its five permanent members the power to veto resolutions, has not functioned as expected, calling for an expansion of council members without undermining the body's effectiveness.

"The free and open international order based on the rule of law that we have strived for is facing unprecedented challenges," the prime minister said.

To address the challenges, Ishiba said it is "crucial that we continue to nurture and protect our healthy and robust democracy."

Only the kind of democracy that leaves no room for "discrimination or exclusion" nor "totalitarianism or irresponsible populism" can strengthen such an order and make significant contributions to global peace and security, he added.

The prime minister also reflected on Japan's postwar efforts to advance world peace, which he said were supported by the "spirit of tolerance" among people in other parts of Asia that suffered under Japanese colonialism and militarism in the years before and during World War II.

In exchanging views with other Asian leaders, including those from China, South Korea and Southeast Asian countries, Ishiba said he realized Japan should further advance future-oriented relations with those nations.

Ishiba, who became prime minister in October last year, announced his resignation as Liberal Democratic Party leader earlier this month following the ruling coalition's failure to retain control of the upper house in an election in July. The party will choose its new leader on Oct 4.

Regarding the Palestinians, Ishiba said he feels a strong sense of indignation following statements by senior Israeli government officials appearing to reject a Palestinian state.

Japan recently decided not to recognize Palestinian statehood, aligning with the United States, Tokyo's closest ally, but putting it at odds with several major Western countries, including Britain, Canada and France.

However, for Japan, the question is "not whether to recognize the Palestinian state but when," Ishiba said. "I must state clearly that if further actions are taken that obstruct the realization of a two-state solution, Japan will be compelled to take new measures in response."

The prime minister noted Japan's provision of job training to more than 7,000 Palestinian public servants over the last 27 years.

On Israelis being held in Gaza, Ishiba said, "We call on Hamas to release the hostages immediately and hand over its weapons to the Palestinian Authority."

Brief chat with Trump

Ishiba held a brief conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump in New York on Tuesday, telling him that the alliance between their countries will continue to be important for the peace and prosperity of the world.

Ishiba and Trump also welcomed what they viewed as the steady and positive progress being made in the national interests of both countries, according to Japan's Foreign Ministry.

Their conversation took place during a reception that Trump and his wife Melania hosted for world leaders.

Ishiba expressed gratitude for Trump's friendship and trust, the ministry said.

© KYODO