Finance minister says PM will reimpose food and beverage tax after 2 years

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi will be "unwavering" in reimposing a tax on food and beverage items after a proposed two-year break, her finance minister said Tuesday, dismissing suggestions the premier may walk back the promise as tax hikes are unpopular with voters.

Suspension of the tax is "only a temporary measure" until a refundable tax credit system is designed and implemented, said Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama, in response to views that extending the break beyond two years could renew concerns about revenue sources and the country's fiscal health.

Takaichi's ruling Liberal Democratic Party scored a landslide victory in Sunday's general election with campaign pledges including the two-year food tax suspension, which it said would not require issuing additional deficit-covering bonds.

Some economists said it remains unclear whether the government will reimpose the 8 percent tax rate after two years, given that a House of Councillors election is slated for 2028 and that such a move may not be well-received by voters if they are still struggling with low wages and inflation.

Katayama stressed that a refundable tax credit system can help reduce tax regressivity, where lower-income individuals pay a higher proportion of their income in taxes including on consumption compared with higher-income individuals.

The envisioned system would provide cash benefits to taxpayers, especially low-income individuals, by allowing them to receive refunds for tax credits that exceed their tax liability.

Katayama said introducing the system for the first time in Japan "would be groundbreaking," adding it will be discussed along with the proposed consumption tax reduction at a cross-party national council.

At a press conference on Monday, Takaichi said her government will advance discussions on the schedule and funding source for the consumption tax suspension at the national council, aiming to reach an interim conclusion by summer.

Japan's consumption tax is currently set at 8 percent for food and beverage purchases, and at 10 percent for most other products and services.

