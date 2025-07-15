 Japan Today
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent Image: AP/J Scott Applewhite
politics

Japan PM to meet Bessent on Friday, Yomiuri says

TOKYO

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is arranging to meet U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in Tokyo on Friday, the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Tuesday, ahead of an August 1 deadline to strike a trade deal with the United States.

A separate Yomiuri report said European Union leaders will visit Ishiba later this month to sign an "alliance" advocating global free trade, seeking multilateral ties as U.S. tariffs add to trade risks.

Bessent is set to travel to Japan to attend the U.S. national day at the World Expo 2025 in Osaka, scheduled for July 19, skipping a concurrent Group of 20 finance officials meeting in South Africa, U.S. Treasury said last week.

Bessent would lead the U.S. delegation, which will also include Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer and Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau, according to the White House.

Japan's top tariff negotiator Ryosei Akazawa is also expected to meet with Bessent, Yomiuri added, citing an unnamed government source. Despite seven U.S. visits since April, Akazawa has yet to secure a trade agreement with Washington.

Reuters has not independently confirmed these planned meetings during Bessent's Japan trip.

This would mark the first high-level meeting between Tokyo and Washington after U.S. President Donald Trump last week sent a letter to Japan raising tariffs on Japanese imports to 25% from August 1.

Separately, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa will meet Ishiba in Tokyo around July 23 and launch a "competitiveness alliance" scheme, Yomiuri reported.

The EU, facing 30% tariffs, has accused the U.S. of resisting efforts to strike a trade deal and warned of countermeasures.

The new EU-Japan framework will note their commitment to "a stable, predictable, rules-based, free and fair economic order" to counter Trump's tariffs and China's rare earth export restrictions, Yomiuri said, citing draft statements.

The statement could also mention EU-Japan tie-ups in areas such as rare earth and battery supply chains, natural gas investments, defense industry dialogues and satellites, the newspaper added.

The U.S. and EU officials' Japan visits come at a sensitive time for Ishiba with his ruling coalition seen losing its majority in Sunday's upper house election, according to recent polls.

Having already lost the lower house majority in October, a second electoral defeat could significantly undermine Ishiba's political standing while potentially strengthening opposition parties that advocate for tax cuts and looser monetary policy.

What do Japan think they will accomplish with this meeting when the other 8 previous meetings failed? Just accept the tariffs and move on with business. Making 75% profit is still better than 100% profit of zero if they retaliate and the USA shuts down their market by raising tariffs to 100%. This will devastate Japan's economy like it did with China back in February.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Japan will heard the new tariff trump thought during is daily visit to the toilet.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

