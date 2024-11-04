Ishiba to replace justice, farm ministers after election rout

Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is planning to name former senior vice finance minister Keisuke Suzuki and former farm minister Taku Eto as new justice and farm ministers, respectively, after the incumbents lost in the general election late last month, sources familiar with the matter said Monday.

The new appointments to replace Yasuhiro Ozato, minister of agriculture, forestry and fisheries, and Justice Minister Hideki Makihara will come a little more than a month after Ishiba formed his first cabinet, with most other cabinet posts expected to be unchanged.

Despite the crushing defeat of his Liberal Democratic Party in the Oct 27 lower house election, Ishiba is expected to secure enough support to be reelected in parliament when a special parliamentary session is likely to be held on Nov 11 to elect the next premier.

The coalition of the LDP and its junior partner, the Komeito party, lost its majority in the House of Representatives election, dealing a heavy blow to Ishiba and underscoring the deepening distrust in the LDP, which was engulfed in a slush funds scandal.

Suzuki is a member of the faction led by former Prime Minister Taro Aso, the only faction remaining within the LDP, and played a role in revising the political funds law after the party was embroiled in the scandal stemming mainly from the faction led by the late former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Eto was deemed qualified for the role following his stint as farm minister under the second Abe administration.

According to the sources, Ishiba once considered appointing lawmakers who won the election but were implicated in the scandal or were formally part of the Abe faction but withdrew the idea out of concern that opposition parties would criticize his decision.

