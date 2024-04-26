 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will visit France, Brazil and Paraguay next week Image: POOL/AFP
Kishida to visit France, Brazil, Paraguay during Golden Week

TOKYO

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will visit France, Brazil and Paraguay next week as his nation seeks to boost ties with Latin America.

The six-day itinerary will see Kishida meet French President Emmanuel Macron as well as Brazilian leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the Japanese prime minister's office said.

"This year, Brazil is chairing the G20 and Peru is chairing APEC. This is the year of Latin America, and it is the focus of the world's attention", government spokesman Yoshimasa Hayashi told a regular briefing.

"Japan would like to seize this opportunity to strengthen ties with Latin American countries," he said.

In his meeting with Lula, Kishida is expected to sign a deal on bilateral cooperation in areas from climate change to decarbonisation and other environmental issues, Japanese news agency Kyodo News reported.

Kishida will also bring a delegation representing at least 40 companies, eyeing greater Japanese investments in Brazil to bolster bilateral cooperation on green technologies, the Nikkei daily reported.

Japanese auto giant Toyota said last month that it plans to invest 11 billion reais ($2.2 billion) to beef up production of hybrid vehicles in Brazil.

Prior to his trek to Brazil, Kishida will attend an OECD meeting in France to "lead the discussions on solutions to various economic and social issues", his office added.

