Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba at the 2025 Osaka World Expo Image: JIJI Press/AFP
politics

PM touts 'cute' Japan at fashion show

1 Comment
TOKYO

Sporting a pair of jeans and sneakers, Japan's prime minister ditched his usually solemn demeanour for a fashion show to tout a "cute, lively and cool" Japan.

Surrounded on stage by members of an all-girl pop group, Shigeru Ishiba made a surprise appearance Saturday at the Tokyo Girls Collection -- a popular fashion festival.

"I think it would be wonderful if an event like this gains more traction, to make Japan cute, lively and cool," Ishiba said, posing alongside "Myaku-Myaku" -- the expo's red-and-blue mascot.

The stunt came as polls showed his approval ratings recovering after he got through his first face-off with U.S. President Donald Trump last month with no major disaster.

Domestically though, Ishiba's minority government continues to face the challenge of convincing parliament to pass a budget for the new fiscal year starting in April.

Ishiba took office last year before leading his ruling coalition to a loss of its majority -- the first since 2009 -- in October snap elections.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Nice work PM! Yes Japan should be cute, lively and cool just like you stud!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

