Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Photo: AFP
politics

Abe urges caution on N Korea talks; wants concrete steps

10 Comments
By Nicolas Datiche
TOKYO

Japan's prime minister warned Thursday that North Korea's offer of denuclearisation talks with the United States could be a ploy to play for time and stressed the need for Pyongyang to take "concrete" steps.

In his first public comments since an apparent diplomatic breakthrough between North and South Korea, Shinzo Abe said that talking for the sake of talking was "meaningless."

"I've repeatedly said that we have to create a situation of putting maximum pressure on North Korea so that the North wants to have talks with us," Abe told MPs.

"However... it is true that the North has in the past earned time to develop nuclear capabilities and missiles" during periods of negotiation, Abe cautioned.

"Talks for the sake of talks are meaningless and we should never loosen sanctions just because North Korea is open to talks," added the hawkish prime minister.

In the latest chapter of a rapid Olympics-driven rapprochement on the Korean peninsula, Pyongyang has said it would consider giving up its nuclear weapons in exchange for security guarantees.

However, analysts have warned that any path to a U.S.-North Korea deal over nuclear weapons is fraught with danger and uncertainty.

Japan, a close U.S. ally in the region, is in the direct firing line of North Korean missiles and saw two fly over its territory in 2017, sparking outrage and lifting tensions to fever pitch.

Despite the apparent recent detente, Abe said Japan's position was unchanged: "North Korea has to show concrete actions toward denuclearisation by committing to abandon its nuclear program via complete, verifiable and irreversible means."

Abe said he was looking forward to a briefing from a South Korean envoy about his talks with the North when he visits Japan next week.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now!

10 Comments
Login to comment

Abe said that talking for the sake of talking was "meaningless."

Looking back on the past year, seems you should be listening to your own words !

2 ( +8 / -6 )

Well done to Abe for not falling for North Korea's farcical charm offensive. Only the weak minded and deliberately deluded were fooled by that

-5 ( +5 / -10 )

Once again Japan ratcheting up tensions by trying to scupper the North Korea talks with South Korea. It seems like Japan wants war no matter what!

3 ( +9 / -6 )

Shinzo Abe said that talking for the sake of talking was "meaningless."

This statement shows the man has not the slightest clue about diplomacy.

Once you stop talking the only option left is action.

could be a ploy to play for time

Play for time?

Why? He has all the time he wants. NK are obviously skirting sanctions and nobody wants to start WWIII.

Well...at least I hope not!

1 ( +8 / -7 )

North Korea has shown it is a trustworthy power with this latest diplomatic outreach and the warmongering suggestions that they are just playing for time to finish off their nuclear program are absurd and delusional

-3 ( +3 / -6 )

I don't think there's any reason to advise caution on these talks, no one is stupid enough to think this is the beginning of something different with NK. Even Moon the suspected traitor has stated that it is too early for optimism.

In terms of prospects for war, the situation is actually far worse now I think, because if NK backs out or scuppers these "talks", then Trump has a green light to eliminate NK entirely as that will truly be the final straw

0 ( +5 / -5 )

I,ve repeatedly said that we have to create a situation of putting maximum pressure on North Korea so that the North wants to have talks with us," Abe told MPs.

Well, that's precisely what's happened isn't it? Sanctions are biting, NK wants to talk, so talk to them. Unless of course , you don't want to have any progress and de - escalation in order to keep your NK boogeyman for scaring the oldies into voting for LDP again come next election since LDP is the " only party that can keep Japan safe ".

Say it ain't so Shinzo.

6 ( +6 / -0 )

Any negotiations, however long and difficult, are always better then military confrontation. There was a chance of denuclearisation of North Korea in early 2000s, but Bush and Cheney torpedoed it. Let the two Korea talk, may be there will be something good from it.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Japan must not be the odd one left out and must engage on talks of its own with North Korea. Abe must realize that the US and Trump would sell out Japan in a heartbeat (that South Korea would undermine Japan at any opportunity is a given). There is no alliance between US, SK, and JPN.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

The trend is so obvious: Japan is isolated. Stupid policies only produce stupid results.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Longrain

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shinagawa

Uncategorized

Hiroshima Peace Pagoda

GaijinPot Travel

ALTs and Their Utility Belts: 3 Practical Tools for the Classroom

GaijinPot Blog

Food and Drink

Sapporo Beer Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Theme Parks

Hirakata Park

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free shochu!

Honke Kanoya

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

JP Smart SIM: A clever way for foreigners to set up their phone in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

7 Years On: What March 11 Taught Me About Disaster Preparedness

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free beer!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka

Lifestyle

This Spring, Join A Fun Walk To Help Spread Breast Cancer Awareness

Savvy Tokyo