Kishida urges China to lift ban 1 year after Fukushima water release

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida urged China to lift its blanket ban on Japanese seafood imposed shortly after the discharge of treated radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima plant into the sea began exactly one year ago on Saturday.
China's ban is a "measure that is not at all based on scientific evidence and is unacceptable," Kishida told local fisheries cooperative officials in Fukushima Prefecture. "Japan urges an immediate repeal (of the ban) and makes the request at all levels."
A ministerial meeting will be held within a week to discuss responses to China's ban ahead of the compilation of economic measures in the fall, Kishida told reporters in Fukushima. He inspected the process of testing seafood for radioactive materials at a local fish market and demonstrated their safety by eating bonito and Ise shrimp sashimi.
Kishida, who will step down as prime minister after choosing not to run in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's presidential race next month, also emphasized that he will push for a legal revision to expand support for fishing vessels.
The fisheries industry in Fukushima Prefecture has struggled due to China's blanket ban on imports of Japanese seafood.
The Japanese government is working to diversify exports to countries beyond China, including those in North America and Southeast Asia. However, the shortfall from the decline in exports to its neighbor persists.
Despite Japan's repeated efforts to challenge the ban, China remains critical of the water discharge from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, which suffered reactor fuel meltdowns following a devastating earthquake and tsunami in March 2011, calling the water "nuclear-contaminated."
Plant operator Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. has so far released over 60,000 tons of treated water that has been processed through an advanced liquid processing system (ALPS) to remove most contaminants, except for the relatively nontoxic tritium.
The Japanese government decided to discharge the water into the sea in April 2021, citing the need to dispose of the treated water stored in tanks at the site to free up space and facilitate the decommissioning of the nuclear complex, a process expected to take decades.
The release went ahead despite opposition from China and the local fisheries sector, which feared reputational damage.
Since the discharge began, no abnormalities have been detected in the monitoring of seawater around the plant, including the concentration levels of the radioactive substance tritium, according to the government.© KYODO
19 Comments
Login to comment
Yrral
Maybe the Typhoon will carry the radiation everywhere ,I hope these reactors will not be flooded by these 28 ft waves ,Oh the Typhoon just disappeared off the face of the earth until Monday,when it intensify,I look inside the eyewall,it is tighten up ,you people near Osaka better heed the warning ,you are end for a wild ride Google Zoomearth Osaka Japan
sakurasuki
But making power plant without failsafe and facing ocean waiting for tsunami, that's scientific?
sakurasuki
Is that mean will be another round subsidy?
How much J Govt 's fund to "support" fisheries industry so far? From tax payer?
https://www.reuters.com/article/japan-to-allocate-20-billion-yen-to-support-fisheries-after-china-import-ban-ky-idUSL4N3AE03R/
dbsaiya
If Kishida really wanted China to lift the sanctions he should have flown to China instead of flying all over the world.
Yrral
4 nuclear plant are in path of the Typhoon,that will be driven a wave straight into two of them
Sh1mon M4sada
This is a very straight forward conundrum, with a simple and effective solution.
Hit China with a ban. Japan has a trade deficit with China, all win win for Japan if China escalate.
Science from IAEA (the independent regulator) is clear, if China wants to dip their head in bovine brown, let them, and treat this as a pure trade issue.
Garthgoyle
Can't the fish industry survive without shipping to China?
Everyone know that China's decision is purely political.
deanzaZZR
Kishida's government has only shown antagonism to China.
No dice.
Erik Morales
Most Chinese don’t care about the ban. In fact a record number of Chinese tourists have visited Japan last month, they also eat delicious Japanese seafood. If the ban continues more Chinese will have to travel to Japan to each delicious high quality Japanese food.
stormcrow
Meanwhile, China has no qualms about illegally overfishing in Japanese waters.
wolfshine
I am of the opinion that in an ideal world, yeh, China should end the ban.
However, we need to be honest about the diplomatic context here. Japan cannot, on one hand, restrict chipmaking technology to China as a means of appeasing the US, whilst playing victim over the seafood ban on the other. It is the same classic hypocrisy we've seen over and over and over again from the LDP government.
Moreover, everywhere I go on Japanese social media, there is sinophobia and anti-Chinese hate. In general, recently, there has been a lot of anti-foreigner hatred in general from the Japanese. Do not expect the Chinese (or us expats, for that matter) to buy your products and give you money if you're not going to respect them. Anti-Japanese sentiment in China is something worth exploring as well, but I grow really weary of the victimhood mentality here.
deanzaZZR
See Little Brother Syndrome. USA occupation does not help.
shogun36
Hey guys, I'm leaving in a month, and I haven't really done anything since I've been here.
You guys think you could lift this ban?
No? Oh well. Gotta pack for my last free trip around the world!
Yrral
This storm is going to beastmode Japan,it will be 120 km on it path too Kochi,with waves of 30 ft in front of the storm according to model
quercetum
Me. Obvious. And the semiconductor chips aren’t political?
China truly adheres to reciprocity. Release Meng and they’ll release the Canadian spies.
Lift the restrictions on the chips and you’ll sell your fish. Fish and chips.
isabelle
Semiconductors - national security: China is threatening to seize Japan's territory and attack its neighbors, and is already illegally occupying waterways near to Japan. This (apart from being 100% wrong in itself) is a threat to Japan's national security as, aside from stealing territory in itself, China could cut off Japan's trade, and sea lines of communication. Hence, the ban on advanced semiconductors that can strengthen China's military is justified.
Seafood - non-national security: There is no scientific basis to cry "safety" concerns, as the IAEA has stated many times that the release is "consistent with international safety standards." China has also been invited to join a separate monitoring framework, which it has refused. The seafood ban contravenes WTO rules, and is purely political pressure by the rogue state that is China.
There is your difference.
deanzaZZR
Consider yoga, meditation or tai chi maybe. So intense.
I'll just take this little bit. Senkanku/Diaoyu is by every measure contested territory (ask your precious ROC/Taiwan). Threatening neighboring territories? I think you are referring to one territory that being the break away province of Taiwan with the renegade government of the Republic of China solely still in existence because of USA intervention in Chinese internal affairs.
Discussion with you is like entering the Twilight Zone.
TaiwanIsNotChina
That's an interesting renegade government that predates your PRC.
tamanegi
Their country, their rules....
GO CHINA !!!!