Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida Photo: AP file
politics

Kishida urges ruling parties to speed up talks on defense exports

2 Comments
TOKYO

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Tuesday directed the ruling parties to accelerate discussions on relaxing Japan's strict rules for defense equipment exports, as the government aims to bolster the domestic defense industry and expand support for Ukraine in its fight against Russia's invasion.

Kishida told lawmakers of the working group of his Liberal Democratic Party and its junior coalition partner Komeito that his government will soon present its view on the transfer of defense equipment and technology and asked them to resume their halted talks on the matter.

Early this month, the group compiled a report on the issue saying that they agreed Japan can export cars and vessels equipped with lethal weapons for noncombat purposes to countries with which it collaborates on security matters.

The group planned to resume the discussion in the fall, but the schedule is now expected to be brought forward.

The LDP's Itsunori Onodera, a former defense minister who heads the group, told reporters after meeting with Kishida that its members will restart discussions after the government provides its official view.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a press conference that the government and the ruling bloc will work together in fostering a desirable security environment for Japan and establishing rules for supporting countries under military invasion, calling the defense equipment export "an important political tool."

In April, the two parties began their talks on easing Japan's stringent "three principles" on defense equipment and technology transfer, following the agreement with Britain and Italy to jointly develop a next-generation fighter jet by 2035.

So far, Japan has maintained its position that the three principles under its war-renouncing Constitution ban lethal weapons exports, except for items jointly developed or produced with other countries which can be transferred among themselves.

Against a backdrop of its arms export regulations, Japan has provided to Ukraine such defense products as bulletproof vests and helmets, though Western countries have supplied missiles, tanks, fighter jets and other military apparatuses to Kyiv.

Meanwhile, the report on July 5 also suggested that the working group members remained divided on the permissibility of Japan exporting fighter jets jointly developed with other countries to third nations.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today, No annual fee required!

Learn More

2 Comments
Login to comment

Previously Japanese government urge that tourism is the key to revive GDP, now defense exports? How many major conflict or even small one that Japan really involved? Does Japan really have something that well tested in the field to export?

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

Plenty of peaceful countries do arms exports. Japan should be able to as well.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Previously Japanese government urge that tourism is the key to revive GDP, now defense exports?

Both have been touted as the "savior" of the Japanese economy. Tourism is just the more "public" one, as the defense exports, with lucrative for the economy, is not a publicly popular topic.

Also, folks need to keep in mind as well, that when this gets pushed through, it will make it light years easier for Kishida to push through Abe's long held dream of modifying the constitution and Japan's stance against "war". As it stands now, exporting offensive capable military armaments is and will be seen as being unconstitutional, so the two have to go hand in hand

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Plenty of peaceful countries do arms exports. Japan should be able to as well.

Talk about an oxymoron here! Oh but just how many of those "peaceful" countries have a constitution that "renounce war"

Aspiring sincerely to an international peace based on justice and order, the Japanese people forever renounce war as a sovereign right of the nation and the threat or use of force as means of settling international disputes.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Start Your Japanese Learning Journey Here: 20+ Easy Phrases for Beginners

GaijinPot Blog

5 Water Parks In And Around Tokyo For Summer 2023

Savvy Tokyo

Discover the Unparalleled Idol-Punk Fusion of Tsu Cool Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Kanegasaki Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

The Supreme Bean: How Konbini Coffee Conquered Japan

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

Denenchofu Seseragi Park and Hall

GaijinPot Travel

Best Places to Study Japanese in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

48 Hours in Iya Valley

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for July 24 – 30

Savvy Tokyo

Daisen Museum of Nature and History

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Sun Protection Culture: Japan vs The West

Savvy Tokyo

Tips for Managing Disruptive Behavior in English Classes

GaijinPot Blog