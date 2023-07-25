Kishida urges ruling parties to speed up talks on defense exports

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Tuesday directed the ruling parties to accelerate discussions on relaxing Japan's strict rules for defense equipment exports, as the government aims to bolster the domestic defense industry and expand support for Ukraine in its fight against Russia's invasion.

Kishida told lawmakers of the working group of his Liberal Democratic Party and its junior coalition partner Komeito that his government will soon present its view on the transfer of defense equipment and technology and asked them to resume their halted talks on the matter.

Early this month, the group compiled a report on the issue saying that they agreed Japan can export cars and vessels equipped with lethal weapons for noncombat purposes to countries with which it collaborates on security matters.

The group planned to resume the discussion in the fall, but the schedule is now expected to be brought forward.

The LDP's Itsunori Onodera, a former defense minister who heads the group, told reporters after meeting with Kishida that its members will restart discussions after the government provides its official view.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a press conference that the government and the ruling bloc will work together in fostering a desirable security environment for Japan and establishing rules for supporting countries under military invasion, calling the defense equipment export "an important political tool."

In April, the two parties began their talks on easing Japan's stringent "three principles" on defense equipment and technology transfer, following the agreement with Britain and Italy to jointly develop a next-generation fighter jet by 2035.

So far, Japan has maintained its position that the three principles under its war-renouncing Constitution ban lethal weapons exports, except for items jointly developed or produced with other countries which can be transferred among themselves.

Against a backdrop of its arms export regulations, Japan has provided to Ukraine such defense products as bulletproof vests and helmets, though Western countries have supplied missiles, tanks, fighter jets and other military apparatuses to Kyiv.

Meanwhile, the report on July 5 also suggested that the working group members remained divided on the permissibility of Japan exporting fighter jets jointly developed with other countries to third nations.

