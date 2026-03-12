Takaichi says she won't fire education minister over affair with woman

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said Thursday that she will not dismiss education minister Yohei Matsumoto despite reports that he had an affair with a married woman.

"I would like him to repay us through work," Takaichi said during a House of Representatives budget committee session, adding, "I hope he fulfills his duties to the utmost."

If Matsumoto, 52, had been replaced, he would have become the first cabinet member to step down since Takaichi took office in October.

Matsumoto apologized and expressed remorse for his actions, but said he would not resign, after accounts of the affair were published online by weekly magazine Shukan Bunshun.

"It was in the past. I was reprimanded by my wife and apologized," he said during the session, adding the issue "has already been resolved within the family."

Matsumoto, a seventh-term lower house lawmaker from a constituency in Tokyo, was first elected in 2005. The banker-turned-politician has previously served as senior vice minister of economy, trade and industry.

