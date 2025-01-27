Ishiba says he will accelerate debate over selective surname system

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said Monday he wants to accelerate the debate within his ruling Liberal Democratic Party over whether Japan should allow married couples to use different surnames.

"It's not an issue that we can continue to put off a decision on because public interest is extremely high," Ishiba said in response to opposition lawmakers who questioned the premier's seriousness about changing the longstanding single-family name rule.

Opposition parties, including the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, are in favor of modifying the current system, under which married couples are required to use the same surname. It is mostly women who need to change their family names upon marriage in Japan.

The Komeito party, the junior partner of the LDP-led ruling coalition, is also positive about the change, which would require a Civil Code revision.

The LDP remains divided over the issue, with conservative members opposed to the idea, fearing it would undermine traditional family values.

During a plenary session of the House of Representatives, where the ruling coalition no longer has majority control, Ishiba said a "constructive" parliamentary debate and building a broader public consensus on the issue are important.

Some 59.4 percent of respondents in a Kyodo News opinion poll released Sunday were in favor of allowing the use of different surnames while 32.7 percent were opposed.

Before taking office in October, Ishiba sounded positive about the selective use of different family names by married couples. But he has toned it down as premier.

"U.S. President (Donald) Trump is now aggressively trying to deliver on the promises he made during the presidential campaign. Why don't you," said Yoshihiko Noda, head of the main opposition CDPJ, urging Ishiba to exercise his leadership in building a consensus on the matter in his party.

Both ruling and opposition party leaders posed a variety of questions to the prime minister, who delivered last Friday his policy speech detailing his government's priorities for a 150-day regular Diet session through June 22.

Ishiba was repeatedly asked about how he plans to build relations with Trump who returned to the White House last week with a vow to put U.S. interests first.

"When I meet him, I'd like to hold frank discussions, build a strong relationship of trust and cooperation, and elevate the alliance to new heights," Ishiba said.

Japan's government is making arrangements for him to visit the United States for his first in-person summit with Trump, likely in early February.

