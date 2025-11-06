Takaichi tells Sanseito leader Japan will properly manage systems to accept foreign workers

Sanseito party leader Sohei Kamiya speaks to the members of the media at the party's headquarters in Tokyo.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi pledged Thursday to "properly operate" Japan's foreign worker programs, including by setting ceilings, as she faced questions in parliament from a populist party amid growing public concern over an influx of foreign nationals.

Takaichi's remarks came in response to questions from Sohei Kamiya, leader of the Sanseito party, that gained traction in the House of Councillors election in July with its "Japanese First" platform.

Speaking in the Diet for the first time, Kamiya said that "anxiety and dissatisfaction" have been spreading among the public since the government began expanding the foreigner intake "without a clear principle," adding that Japan appears to be accepting foreign workers "without limits."

"To maintain our nation's culture, customs and public safety, curbing the number of (foreigners) accepted, setting severe rules on it and creating an environment where they can be integrated in society" is the most important, he said.

Staunch conservative Takaichi, who became Japan's first female prime minister last month, has vowed to take stricter measures against visa overstayers and speculative foreign investment in real estate, creating a new ministerial role to handle the matter.

Takaichi said the Specified Skilled Worker visa program and a new training scheme to be launched in 2027 are designed to enable foreigners to "properly demonstrate their abilities in labor-short sectors" that "require a foreign workforce."

Takaichi, who took office on Oct 21, also stressed her government will conduct "basic research and studies" on future ways to accept foreign workers, whose presence is increasingly needed as Japan struggles with a declining population and low birthrate.

Under the Specified Skilled Worker system, the No. 1 visa allows holders to stay in Japan for up to five years while those in some designated industries can obtain a No. 2 visa if they meet certain requirements, such as passing an exam.

The No. 2 category calls for advanced skills and offers a pathway to permanent residency with family members. Japan plans to accept up to 820,000 No. 1 visa holders over the five years from April 2024, more than double the cap for the five-year period through fiscal 2023.

The new training and employment system is set to replace the technical intern program, which has often been criticized for serving as a source of cheap labor and for human rights violations, with the aim of ensuring proper treatment of foreign workers.

Japan has seen a rise in the number of overseas workers in recent years. But complaints about behavior by some foreign residents and tourists and rule-breaking -- including visa overstays and suspected misuse of public services -- have become a hot-button issue.

Kamiya also urged Takaichi to cooperate in revising laws to punish acts of desecrating or damaging the Japanese flag with the intent to insult the country. Sanseito party has submitted a bill seeking such an amendment.

As three days of questioning in plenary sessions of both houses on Takaichi's Oct 24 policy speech ended, intensive deliberations are slated to begin Friday at the House of Representatives Budget Committee, involving her and all her Cabinet ministers.

Takaichi also voiced eagerness to reform the U.N. Security Council, a long-held policy goal for Japan as it aspires to become a permanent member, saying the body should "effectively address various challenges facing the international community."

Five permanent seats at the 15-member council are held by Britain, China, France, Russia and the United States.

© KYODO