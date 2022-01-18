Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Kishida vows to push for green, digital transformation

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Tuesday he will push for a green and digital transformation as part of his efforts to create a new form of capitalism, in an address at a virtual World Economic Forum event.

In his speech at the Davos Agenda conference, Kishida, who took office in October, stressed the need to overhaul economic and social structures by keeping universal values such as democracy, pointing to the risks posed by state capitalism in an apparent reference to countries such as China.

"Japan is determined to lead this global trend in this new form of capitalism and demonstrate concrete examples of how capitalism can evolve as we assume the Group of Seven presidency next year," Kishida said.

Kishida expressed his hope of creating a "zero-emission" community in Asia by promoting joint investment and financing or shared technological standards in hydrogen and other green energy sources as the region faces geopolitical and geoeconomic challenges. He compared the framework to the European Union, which evolved from the European Coal and Steel Community during the Cold War.

Kishida said the COVID-19 pandemic has created an "opportunity" for Japan to promote digitalization, adding that his country will build infrastructure such as seabed cables and optical fiber networks, as well as data centers in various parts of the nation, to cope with a surge in data volume.

"Abenomics achieved great results, but it is clear that the efforts made thus far are not enough to transform the Japanese economy into a sustainable and inclusive one," Kishida said, referring to the economy-boosting program pushed by former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, consisting of bold monetary easing, fiscal stimulus and structural reforms.

"My cabinet will build on Abenomics...and boldly pursue the transformation of the Japanese economy" with the focus on a green society and digitalization, the prime minister said.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

Help in the fight against COVID-19!

Earn ¥317,000 with a free health checkup as a Clinical Study Participant in Tokyo

Join Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Big Fish, Small Pond: Finding Purpose in Rural Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Coming of Age Day: What is the Age of Adulthood in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #163: Celebrating Coming of Age Day in Style

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For January 10-16

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Six Kid-Friendly Places to Escape the Elements

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Dealing with Mandatory Hotel Quarantine for Foreign Residents Returning to Japan

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For January 17-23

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Crazy Japanese Kaiju Movies You Must Watch

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Unique Japanese Goods to Warm You Up This Winter

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 3

GaijinPot Blog

10 Nuanced Japanese Expressions for Advanced Learners

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of The Week #162: New Year and Going Back to Work

GaijinPot Blog