Ishiba says Japan will support U.S. in shipbuilding

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba vowed Sunday to support the United States in efforts to revive its shipbuilding industry amid ongoing bilateral negotiations over U.S. President Donald Trump's new tariffs.

"The government wants to cooperate in the shipbuilding sector," Ishiba told reporters in Kyoto Prefecture, speaking at a time when Japan has been seeking full removal of the tariffs.

"Japan has a substantial advantage in terms of (building) icebreakers. Icebreakers are one key point of cooperation," he said.

The prime minister also noted that the United States is interested in where its military ships can be repaired overseas.

Japan is weighing cooperation in the shipbuilding industry as a bargaining chip in the tariff talks, as Trump has pledged to revitalize the U.S. shipbuilding capacity amid China's dominance in the industry.

Japan has asked its key security ally to withdraw higher tariffs on cars, key car parts, and steel and aluminum, as well as "reciprocal" tariff, part of which has been paused through early July. Trump has imposed the measures in a bid to reduce U.S. trade deficits.

Ishiba said the just-ended third round of tariff talks held in Washington between economic revitalization minister Ryosei Akazawa and U.S. ministers contained "detailed discussions over cooperation in trade expansion, nontariff measures and economic security" and also yielded "some progress."

"We will hold further discussions while keeping an eye on the Group of Seven summit in June," said Ishiba, who agreed Friday in a phone call with Trump to explore the possibility of a face-to-face summit during the G7 gathering in Kananaskis, Canada, from June 15 to 17.

Ishiba was in Maizuru, a port city on the Sea of Japan coast, to inspect the Maritime Self-Defense Force helicopter carrier Hyuga.

Returning from Washington on Sunday, Akazawa told reporters at Tokyo's Haneda airport, "I will ask (the U.S. side) to continue to hold intensive consultations (with us)." He refrained from commenting on the details of the latest round of bilateral talks.

