Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida Photo: AP file
politics

Kishida pledges to tackle discrimination in rebuke of LDP lawmaker

1 Comment
TOKYO

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has promised to address discrimination against ethnic and sexual minorities whose human rights have been abused in recent years in an apparent admonishment of an outspoken lawmaker within his Liberal Democratic Party.

"As prime minister, I will decisively tackle unjustifiable discrimination and prejudice," Kishida said, without mentioning concrete steps, in a video message released during an online symposium earlier this month.

In 2022, Mio Sugita, a House of Councillors member of the ruling party, was replaced by Kishida as a parliamentary vice minister for internal affairs for her past blog post about female participants at a U.N. gathering.

At the meeting on the elimination of discrimination, Sugita referred to individuals dressed in Korean or Ainu attire as "middle-aged cosplayers." She continued to make similar comments even after being forced to leave the Cabinet.

Two regional legal affairs bureaus have recognized Sugita's remarks about ethnicity as human rights abuses. Meanwhile, pundits noted Sugita has received support from some conservative voters in Japan who champion the country's traditional mono-ethnic values.

Human rights activists and opposition lawmakers have raised doubts about Kishida's commitment to resolving discrimination issues, pointing out his reluctance to criticize the controversial lawmaker within his own LDP who has faced criticism for other discriminatory remarks.

Kishida said it is "not rare" in Japan for foreign residents, the disabled, Ainu indigenous people, and others to experience discrimination when seeking jobs, finding housing and engaging in online activities, adding such things are "totally unacceptable."

Apparently considering the Ainu people from Japan's northernmost main island of Hokkaido and those with Korean backgrounds, Kishida pledged to create a community where "all people can live safely and securely, and human dignity is respected."

At a parliamentary session earlier this month, however, Kishida did not criticize Sugita, saying his government refrains from touching on what individual lawmakers say.

Sugita also came under fire in 2018 for saying in a magazine article that the government should not support sexual-minority couples because they cannot produce offspring and thus are not "productive."

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Anime Illustration Online Workshop: Drawing Beautiful Hairstyles of Japanese Animation

Join us for a webinar on how hair is represented in anime, presented by a teacher from Anime Artist Academy. See the latest examples and learn how to put these techniques into practice. Attendance is free but only 50 spots are available.

Feb 21 (Wed), 5PM (Japan Standard Time)

Sign Up

1 Comment
Login to comment

Sugita referred to individuals dressed in Korean or Ainu attire as "middle-aged cosplayers."

Sugita is apparently Japan’s own Marjorie Taylor Greene, the far-right U.S. congresswoman who once penned a conspiracy theory that a Jewish laser beam from space started the deadly 2018 California wildfires.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sunrise Express

GaijinPot Travel

How to Make a Survival Kit for Emergencies in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Feb. 12 – 18, 2024

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs Week 5

GaijinPot Blog

Hogon-in Temple

GaijinPot Travel

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 6

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Stirrings of Spring

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

The 10 Best Things to Do in Osaka

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Enter The 2024 GaijinPot 6-Word Video Contest

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Valentine’s Day Do’s & Don’ts In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

10 Great Date Spots in Tokyo for Valentine’s Day

GaijinPot Blog

The Great Hanshin-Awaji Earthquake Memorial Museum

GaijinPot Travel