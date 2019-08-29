Abe warns Africa about debt as China grows presence

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Thursday warned African leaders against accumulating too much debt, in an apparent reference to Chinese infrastructure projects that some blame for damaging the finances of developing nations.
Addressing leaders from several African nations at a development conference in Yokohama, Abe stressed that Tokyo was promoting "quality" infrastructure exports and investments, supported by Japan's government-backed institutions.
"What should the government do to encourage (entrepreneurs) to exercise their skills?" Abe asked the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD).
"If partner countries are deeply in debt, it interferes with everyone's efforts to enter the market," he said, introducing financing and insurance schemes by Japan's government-baked institutions aimed at reducing risks to businesses and public coffers.
He also announced that Japan plans to train experts in 30 African countries in next three years on managing risks and public debts.
The comment came as Abe aims to boost Japan's presence in the promising African market but many businesses are wary of financial and other risks.
But China, with its ambitious Belt and Road Initiative, now enjoys a massive presence in the continent, having announced $60 billion in development funding for Africa last year.
The Chinese efforts, however, have faced criticism for favoring Chinese companies and workers over local economies, saddling nations with debts and ignoring rights and environmental issues.
Japan stresses that its loans and projects come with fewer strings attached and with sound financial advice and support.
Since 1993, Japan has partnered with African countries to hold the TICAD conference around every five years in a drive to promote aid and business opportunities.
Japan, with its own government funding problems, has struggled to increase its foreign aid money. It has shifted its focus on encouraging the private sector to invest in Africa.© 2019 AFP
Cricky
Says the leader of a country 250% in debt and climbing.
kurisupisu
Abe ‘two-plane’ Shinzo!
I’m wondering how to manage my debt as the J government raises taxes and my salary stays the same-Abe help!
Tony G
"Don't get indebted to China！"
"Now, about that loan you wanted..."
minello7
So are we to believe that all Japans overseas loans and assistance is free, a gift from Japan?
smithinjapan
Abe: "I'm warning you about accumulating too much debt. So here's a massive loan. Now excuse me while I go back and tell my people we need to raise taxes to cover it."
kurisupisu
Its not-the recipients are tied to contracts specifying Japan Inc as the suppliers of goods and services...
Frankus23
Japan may have a huge public debt but they have invested the monies in projects that are feasible , verifiable and in the long run financially viable. The opposite is the case for African countries. Most of the debts have gone into consumption and so there is a huge mismatch between what is on paper as debt and what actually pertains on the ground. Whereas Japan can repay their debts, and by the way, a chunk of the debt is owned domestically, a chunk of Africa's debt is owned externally and there is no hope that they can repay. May countries in Africa just came out of HIPC and many of them have taken loans sometimes exceeding the dreaded 60% levels. In addition, the projects that have been embarked on using these loans have been executed poorly because of corruption.
So what Abe is simply saying is that African governments must watch out otherwise the future looks bleak for the next generation who have the responsibility to repay all these loans but would have no resources to depend on or even enjoy the so-called projects that these loans have been procured for.
kurisupisu
Surely, Abe is warning the Africans against China?
Spitfire
Every man,woman and child in Japan is ¥9,000,000 in debt because of the LDP's largesse and here we have it's leader advising another continent about what to do regarding their monetary policy.
TIJ!
Frankus23
Of course, he is warning them against China. I speak as an African. The Chinese cannot be trusted. They are just taking advantage of the bad leaders on the continent and ripping them off. They know most of the leaders are corrupt and unaccountable to their people, so China promised not to interfere in their internal affairs. This way they got them. Also, China is getting all the advantages on the blindside of these greedy bastards.
1, They pretend they are giving huge loans at competitive rates but the sheer size of those loans make it impossible for them to pay back.
2, Since they know it is practically impossible for them to repay, they insert a clause that says failure to pay by this period, you would forfeit this resource. Many African countries are trapped in this but cannot get out because they badly need the money.
3, The Chinese government is giving these loans but at the same time creating a job market for Chinese citizens on the African continent. The Chinese population is increasing very fast. Any project backed by a Chinese loan must be executed by a Chinese contractor and you would usually find that about 60% of the staff working on a particular project would be Chinese.
4, Most of the projects are executed poorly at exorbitant costs
So all what Abe is telling them is becareful. Think about the next generation and not only themselves and their immediate families,
daito_hak
This is not true. The reason that Japan accumulated so quickly a huge debt after the bubble is that the Japanese government (=Abe's LDP ) has injected large amount of money primarily for public works in the hope that this would bring back Japan to its economy before the bubble explosion. It never worked and resulted only in making the country to dig its debt at a steady high rate. This translated into ridiculous spending, useless infrastructures is one example, or going into costly experiment like the Monju fast-breeding reactor which was a financial disaster.
In other words, what Abe is telling them not to do is precisely what Japan did.
Makes not sense...
No it can't. Japan is borrowing money to service its debt which is around 240 billion dollar each year.
This argument is often used but so what? A debt is a debt and Japan does not operate in a parallel world where debt is somehow just a number. The domestically owned debt only helps to have stable interest rates, but that does not mean that those rates will never increase, which could be catastrophic. In any case, Japan has to service its debt each year, which is currently an enormous burden on the country finance as it needs to create even more debt to do that.
Now the fact Abe tells with a straight face to other countries that they should be careful about accumulating too much debt is a joke from a country which has managed to accumulate the largest one relative to its GDP.