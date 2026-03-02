Takaichi warns against meme coin apparently named after her

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi warned Monday against a meme coin apparently named after her, saying she has nothing to do with it.

"I'm told that a cryptocurrency named SANAE TOKEN has been issued and is being traded to some extent," Takaichi said on social media. "While there seem to be various misunderstandings, possibly because of the name, I have no knowledge of this token."

Noting that her side has not endorsed the cryptocurrency in any form, the prime minister asked people not to be mistaken about it.

Takaichi, Japan's first woman prime minister, has gained a large following on social media, with fans using various terms in Japanese such Sanae-oshi and Sana-katsu to describe their fandom.

Her ruling Liberal Democratic Party won last month's general election in a landslide, riding on the high approval rating her cabinet has enjoyed since its launch in October.

© KYODO