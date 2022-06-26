Kishida warns G7 of danger of 'wrong lessons' from Russian invasion of Ukraine

Group of Seven and EU leaders gather for a dinner event at Castle Elmau in Kruen, near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, on Sunday night. Clockwise from front left, European Council President Charles Michel, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, U.S. President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Sunday stressed the need for the Group of Seven leaders to show a united front to prevent other countries from drawing the "wrong lessons" from Russia's war on Ukraine, in an apparent reference to Chinese muscle-flexing in the Indo-Pacific.

Kishida highlighted the severity of the security situation surrounding Japan during a G7 summit in southern Germany, citing Beijing's dispatch of ships to waters around the Senkaku Islands and its gas field explorations in the East China Sea as attempts to change the status quo by force.

"We have seen attempts to change the status quo by force continuing and increasing in the Indo-Pacific," Kishida was quoted by a senior Japanese government official as telling his G7 counterparts.

"We need to ensure other countries do not draw wrong lessons from the situation in Ukraine," he said, calling for the safeguarding of the rules-based international order.

With North Korea continuing to launch ballistic missiles and apparently making preparations for a nuclear test, Kishida said the international community should not give Pyongyang the impression that "a window of opportunity to proceed with missile development" is open.

Kishida also called for China to enhance transparency regarding its nuclear arsenal, according to the Japanese official.

Kishida made the remarks during a G7 session on diplomacy and security while explaining that Japan will fundamentally bolster its defense within five years with a substantial increase in relevant spending.

Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party has asked the Kishida government to increase the defense budget to the equivalent of at least 2 percent of gross domestic product, the spending target for North Atlantic Treaty Organization nations.

Japan, known for its pacifist Constitution, has long capped its defense budget at around 1 percent of GDP, or about 5 trillion yen in recent years.

Following the G7 meeting, Kishida is set to attend a two-day NATO summit starting Wednesday, becoming the first Japanese prime minister to do so, after the 30-member trans-Atlantic alliance invited Asia-Pacific partners such as Japan, South Korea and Australia to the gathering.

Leaders at the summit are expected to endorse a new strategic concept defining the security challenges facing the alliance, including China's rapid militarization and efforts to weaken the rules-based international order.

Tensions remain high between Japan and China over the uninhabited Senkaku Islands that are administered by Japan but claimed by China.

In the run-up to the summit, Japan also conveyed strong concerns to China over suspected gas exploration in a contested area of the East China Sea.

In a bilateral meeting, Kishida and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz agreed to step up cooperation related to the G7 summit to be hosted in Hiroshima next year when Japan holds the forum's presidency.

Kishida and Scholz confirmed they will seek to deepen defense cooperation between Japan and Germany and make arrangements for the launch of their defense and foreign ministers' meeting under the so-called two-plus-two format, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said.

Japan is set to take over the presidency from Germany and hold the G7 leaders' summit in Hiroshima, a city which was devastated by a U.S. atomic bomb on Aug 6, 1945, to send a message of peace.

The G7 groups Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States plus the European Union.

