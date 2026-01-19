Takaichi won't budge over China despite 'coercion'

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi answers questions during a press conference at the prime minister's official residence on Monday.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Monday criticized China over its export controls on key materials bound for Japan as "economic coercion," reiterating her determination ahead of a key parliamentary election to defend national interests.

Known for her hawkish stance on defense and security, Takaichi also stressed the need to resolve issues between the Asian neighbors through dialogue, pledging to respond to China in a "cool-headed and appropriate" manner if she remains in power after the Feb 8 election.

Takaichi, who also heads the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, made the comments at a press conference as she announced her intention to dissolve the House of Representatives on Friday for a snap election, saying she wants to secure public support to tackle the nation's challenges head-on.

"We have seen economic coercion or moves to put materials in the upstream supply chain, which are also for civilian use, under its control and try to force other countries to succumb to its own claims," Takaichi said at the press conference, without naming China.

"I refrain from commenting on how the outcome of the election would impact (bilateral relations), but we will continue to communicate with China," she said.

The election comes amid an ongoing spat with Beijing after Takaichi's comments on a Taiwan contingency in early November angered the Chinese government, which sees the self-ruled island as a renegade province that should be reunified with China, by force if necessary.

Beijing has taken a series of economic measures against Japan following the remarks, including tightening export controls on dual-use items.

China insists that the Taiwan issue is purely an "internal affair."

"The international situation is becoming increasingly severe, and China (recently) conducted military exercises around Taiwan," Takaichi said.

© KYODO