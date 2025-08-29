 Japan Today
Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba Image: AP file
politics

Ishiba won't release message on 80th anniversary of war surrender

TOKYO

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba does not plan to express his views on history on the 80th anniversary next Tuesday of the signing of Japan's surrender in World War II, government sources said Thursday.

The decision apparently reflects his wish to avoid riling hawkish members of his Liberal Democratic Party who have been urging him to step down over a major setback in the July 20 House of Councillors election.

The LDP is set to complete its internal probe into the election defeat next Tuesday and the party will soon solicit views on whether it should hold a presidential election in the middle of Ishiba's three-year term as LDP chief.

Ishiba's earlier remarks that the war legally ended on Sept 2, 1945, has fueled speculation that he may choose Tuesday to express his views. Among Asian nations that suffered under Japan's aggression, China holds a parade to celebrate its victory over Japan on Sept 3.

In Japan, the government holds a ceremony to mark the end of World War II on Aug 15, the day when Emperor Hirohito declared the country's surrender in a radio broadcast 80 years ago.

Ishiba, who has said he inherits the views on history expressed by past prime ministers, gave up issuing a formal cabinet-approved statement to mark the 80th anniversary on Aug 15, in a break with his predecessors who did so on the 50th, 60th and 70th milestones.

Still, he mentioned that Japan should retain its "remorse" over the war, becoming the first leader to use the word at the government's memorial event in over a decade.

