Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz, right, shakes hands with Japan's Foreign Minister Taro Kono in front of a placard refering to 100 years of diplomatic relations between Poland and Japan that will be celebrated in 2019, during a meeting with the press, in Warsaw, Poland, Friday, July 6, 2018. The foreign ministers of Poland and Japan say they will cooperate closely in the U.N. Security Council and at the European Union level to strengthen security in their regions(AP Photo/Alik Keplicz)
politics

Japan, Poland's foreign ministers discuss security, economy

WARSAW, Poland

The foreign ministers of Poland and Japan said Friday they will cooperate closely in the U.N. Security Council and at the European Union level to strengthen security in their regions.

Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono held talks with his Polish counterpart, Jacek Czaputowicz, on global security and on intensifying cooperation in trade, business, science and clean energy.

As Poland is now a non-permanent member of the U.N. Security Council, Kono said they will be appealing to North Korea to abide by the council's resolutions and do away with its weapons of mass destruction.

Czaputowicz said EU member Poland wants to play a role in bringing Japan closer to the 28-nation bloc, including at next week's Japan-EU summit in Brussels.

Next year, the two countries will celebrate 100 years of diplomatic ties.

Kono said he has warm memories from his days studying in Warsaw 30 years ago.

