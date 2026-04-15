Japan, Poland agree to boost economic, security ties, support for Ukraine

Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk shakes hands with Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi after a news conference at the prime minister's office in Tokyo, on Wednesday.

The prime ministers of Japan and Poland agreed Wednesday to elevate ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership, strengthening economic and security cooperation amid continued support for Ukraine as it faces Russian aggression.

At the meeting in Tokyo, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk condemned Russia's ongoing full-scale invasion of Ukraine, now in its fifth year, and agreed to continue supporting Kyiv including through sanctions against Moscow.

"Cooperation with like-minded countries is more important than ever for the peace and prosperity of both nations and the region," Takaichi said of the agreement to boost ties with Warsaw, adding that the two sides will increase cooperation "to achieve a just and lasting peace in Ukraine."

Tusk, whose country has seen strong economic growth in recent years, said he is "pleased that Poland can work alongside Japan and cooperate in economic, academic and other areas."

Poland, a NATO member that borders Ukraine, is a key nation in supporting the country, while Japan has offered aid in various forms including humanitarian support and reconstruction.

Their talks included discussion on a framework for information protection, the signing of a memorandum of cooperation in agriculture, and a joint statement from the countries' space agencies on potential cooperation. The leaders expressed hope that a diplomatic solution to the conflict in the Middle East can be reached quickly.

They also affirmed in a joint statement the importance of security in the Indo-Pacific region, expressing opposition to "any unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force or coercion," a veiled reference to China's assertive actions in the region, and voicing concern over North Korea's nuclear and missile development programs.

The summit was the first by Japanese and Polish prime ministers since Fumio Kishida and Mateusz Morawiecki met in Poland in July 2023. Tusk's visit to Japan, the first in six years by a Polish premier, came after his talks in Seoul with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung on Monday.

© KYODO