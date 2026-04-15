 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk shakes hands with Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi after a news conference at the prime minister's office in Tokyo, on Wednesday. Image: AP/Hiro Komae, Pool
politics

Japan, Poland agree to boost economic, security ties, support for Ukraine

1 Comment
TOKYO

The prime ministers of Japan and Poland agreed Wednesday to elevate ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership, strengthening economic and security cooperation amid continued support for Ukraine as it faces Russian aggression.

At the meeting in Tokyo, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk condemned Russia's ongoing full-scale invasion of Ukraine, now in its fifth year, and agreed to continue supporting Kyiv including through sanctions against Moscow.

"Cooperation with like-minded countries is more important than ever for the peace and prosperity of both nations and the region," Takaichi said of the agreement to boost ties with Warsaw, adding that the two sides will increase cooperation "to achieve a just and lasting peace in Ukraine."

Tusk, whose country has seen strong economic growth in recent years, said he is "pleased that Poland can work alongside Japan and cooperate in economic, academic and other areas."

Poland, a NATO member that borders Ukraine, is a key nation in supporting the country, while Japan has offered aid in various forms including humanitarian support and reconstruction.

Their talks included discussion on a framework for information protection, the signing of a memorandum of cooperation in agriculture, and a joint statement from the countries' space agencies on potential cooperation. The leaders expressed hope that a diplomatic solution to the conflict in the Middle East can be reached quickly.

They also affirmed in a joint statement the importance of security in the Indo-Pacific region, expressing opposition to "any unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force or coercion," a veiled reference to China's assertive actions in the region, and voicing concern over North Korea's nuclear and missile development programs.

The summit was the first by Japanese and Polish prime ministers since Fumio Kishida and Mateusz Morawiecki met in Poland in July 2023. Tusk's visit to Japan, the first in six years by a Polish premier, came after his talks in Seoul with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung on Monday.

© KYODO

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Rent an Apartment in Tokyo

Weave Base offers unfurnished Tokyo apartments without key money, guarantors or excessive paperwork.

Check how it works here!

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

Isn't Japan focus should be around Pacific?

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What Is The Average Salary in Japan? (Updated For 2026)

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Demon Island: Exploring Megijima in Japan’s Seto Inland Sea

GaijinPot Blog

Hirosaki City Apple Park

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For April 2026

Savvy Tokyo

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Tochigi

GaijinPot Travel

Japan Startup Visa (2026): How to Start a Business in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 16

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Cheap Gyms in Tokyo: 10 Budget Options

GaijinPot Blog

Mii-dera Temple

GaijinPot Travel

tokyo

Kichijoji: Tokyo’s Most Livable Neighborhood

Savvy Tokyo

Japan’s Favorite Work Visa Gets N2 Language Requirement

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Hafu: “Foreign Passports This Way” and Other Everyday Moments in Japan

Savvy Tokyo