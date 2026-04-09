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Japan, Poland leaders look to hold talks next week with Ukraine on agenda

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TOKYO

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk are considering meeting next week in Japan to discuss cooperation in support of Ukraine among other agenda items, government sources said Thursday.

At the summit tentatively set for Wednesday, they are also expected to discuss the situation in the Middle East, in addition to condemning Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine and confirming alignment toward achieving lasting peace there.

The two leaders are likely to share views that the security of Europe and the Indo-Pacific region are inseparable, the sources said, with agreements anticipated on bilateral defense dialogue and supporting Ukraine's recovery and reconstruction from the war, now in its fifth year since Russia's full-scale invasion.

Takaichi aims to deepen ties with Poland across national security, economic and other fields, the sources said.

In February last year, the two countries' foreign ministers inked a five-year action plan on implementing their decade-long "strategic partnership," including "multidimensional" support for Ukraine, which borders NATO member Poland.

The last bilateral summit was in July 2023, when Fumio Kishida met with Mateusz Morawiecki in Poland.

© KYODO

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