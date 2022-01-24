Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan political party seeks apology over ex-PM Kan's 'Hitler' tweet

OSAKA

The Japan Innovation Party said Monday it will seek an apology from another opposition party after one of its members, former Prime Minister Naoto Kan, likened the JIP's founder to Adolf Hitler in a Twitter post.

"Such comments would not be allowed under international law. What sense of human rights does he have?" Osaka Gov. Hirofumi Yoshimura, who is deputy chief of the JIP, said to reporters. "He is a former prime minister and still holds a position of responsibility in the party. His remarks are taken seriously."

Kan, who currently belongs to the largest opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, tweeted Friday that JIP founder Toru Hashimoto's "knack for eloquent speech" reminded him "of Hitler when he took power of a chaotic Germany after World War I."

Osaka Mayor Ichiro Matsui, who heads the JIP, officially protested the comment on his Twitter account the following day.

now now children, let's not squabble

0 ( +1 / -1 )

No liking that comment too, but

Such comments would not be allowed under international law.

There's no international law for that!

5 ( +5 / -0 )

"Such comments would not be allowed under international law. What sense of human rights does he have?" Osaka Gov. Hirofumi Yoshimura, who is deputy chief of the JIP, said to reporters.

In the interests of consistency, now do the same and demand apologies for similar statements from Taro Aso and the too numerous boneheaded pronouncements of LDP bigwigs.

6 ( +6 / -0 )

Hitler would have been offended if he knew someone like Toru Hashimoto was likened to him.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

It seems some politicians should only open their mouths to change feet.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

 Naoto Kan, likened the JIP's founder to Adolf Hitler in a Twitter post.

Didn't Toru a few years ago anger the US by saying that Comfort women were a necessary evil in time of war?

Personally I agree with Kan. Hashimoto is a racist fascist and should be compared to Hitler.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Such comments would not be allowed under international law.

Wut? This doofus hasn't heard of Godwin's law it seems.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

