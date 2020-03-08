Politician apologizes for ¥8.9 mil face mask price gouging

A local assemblyman in Shizuoka Prefecture apologized Monday for price gouging during the coronavirus crisis after it was revealed he made 8.9 million yen by selling face masks via online auctions.
Hiroyuki Morota, a 53-year-old independent member of the Shizuoka prefectural assembly, admitted auctioning packets of 2,000 masks online from Feb 4 at vastly inflated prices.
"I had a moral responsibility and I regret that I lacked consideration as an assembly member," Morota said at a press conference, adding he made 89 shipments of one to a couple of packets, each auctioned off for between 30,000 yen to 170,000 yen.
Morota, who runs a trading company that sells items imported from China, said he now plans to put the profits toward fighting the virus in Shizuoka Prefecture.
He claimed that he had the masks in stock from when he bought them in bulk at the time of the Middle East respiratory syndrome outbreak.© KYODO
klausdorth
Oh, yes, sure!
How much of that money is he going to pocket?
And still wants to be an assemblyman?
There will be the as always business: take a bow, 5 seconds, apologize and that will be it.
Tom
He invested during Mets. Smart man.
Tom
mERS
taj
There isn't enough information here for me to decide he should be hoisted. Did he flag the gouging? or did someone else?
If he put a bunch of masks he happened to have on hand up for sale on an auction site in early Feb expecting they'd sell for a few thousand and then turned around to see they'd sold for tens of thousands, quickly stopped the auctions after 89 sales had been made, I'd cut him some slack. If he kept on selling after seeing the shortage and thefts from nursing homes and health care centers unfold, he's a dickhead who should not be in public office.
Dr. Theopolis
Apologizing cause you get caught is no apology in my books. The rat fink would have continued if he didn't get caught.
smithinjapan
And will he be punished? Nope. This is Japan, and he's Japanese, so "putting his money towards the fight of the virus", which could also mean selling more masks, will be enough since he's pretended to be sorry.
oyatoi
An aspiring LDP candidate? As far as chicanery goes, he’s got credibility in spades. Cabinet material most definitely!