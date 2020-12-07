Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Campaigns like the #MeToo movement have struggled to take off in Japan, where rape victims rarely report the crime to the police Photo: AFP/File
politics

Politician voted out after accusing mayor of sexual assault

1 Comment
By CHARLY TRIBALLEAU
TOKYO

The only female councillor in a Japanese town has been voted out of office after accusing the mayor of sexual assault, in a recall organized by colleagues who claimed she had sullied the town's reputation.

Shoko Arai last November said that the mayor of Kusatsu had "forced (her) into sexual relations" in his office several years prior, allegations he denies.

She made the claims at a press conference, saying she had been too afraid to go to the police immediately after the incident.

Arai, who was Kusatsu's only female councillor until the vote, last year said 73-year-old mayor Nobutada Kuroiwa had "suddenly pulled me closer, kissed me and pushed (me) down on the floor" and she "couldn't push him back."

Kuroiwa has said the claims were impossible because his office door and curtains were open on the day of the alleged incident. He has filed a defamation complaint with local police.

Arai was removed from office by fellow politicians in the town, who accused her of "scandalous" remarks that hurt "the dignity" of the council.

That decision was then overturned by regional authorities, but local politicians collected enough signatures from voters to stage a recall vote, public broadcaster NHK said.

A town spokesman told AFP that "2,542 out of 2,835 residents who voted supported the recall."

Arai, 51, condemned the vote as "unjust", insisting she "will not be terrorised by pressure from people with power," the Asahi Shimbun daily reported.

Her former colleagues defended the decision, with a representative for the lawmakers who organized the vote telling NHK they "want to work on restoring the damaged reputation of the town."

Japan ranks bottom among G7 countries on female representation in politics and business, and campaigns like the #MeToo movement have struggled to take off in the country.

It is rare for rape victims to report the crime to the police -- according to a 2017 government survey, only four percent of women come forward.

© 2020 AFP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

That decision was then overturned by regional authorities, but local politicians collected enough signatures from voters to stage a recall vote, public broadcaster NHK said.

A town spokesman told AFP that "2,542 out of 2,835 residents who voted supported the recall."

The recall motion could have been on hold until the police investigation is finished (or a verdict is delivered at court).

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For December 5-6

Savvy Tokyo

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “Dates For Social Media”

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For December 12-13

Savvy Tokyo

Seasonal Trends

The Most Magical Experiences To Wrap-up 2020

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #107: Twitter Elects Crappiest Home Of The Year

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 48

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Japanese Anti-Sexual Violence Ad, #ActiveBystander, Becomes Online Hit

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Culture

Japanese Decoded: Microwave Ovens

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Winners of the Top 10 Japan Travel Destinations for 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Outdoors

TOP 10 JAPAN TRAVEL DESTINATIONS FOR 2021

GaijinPot Travel

Families

Children Talks: Essential Japanese Vocabulary For The Playground

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #108: Perfectly Failed Pictures

GaijinPot Blog