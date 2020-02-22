Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Japan presses claim to S Korea-held islets at annual event

0 Comments
MATSUE, Shimane

Japan pressed its claim to a pair of South Korea-controlled islets at an annual ceremony on Saturday amid lingering tensions between the two countries over wartime issues.

In a speech, Shimane Gov Tatsuya Maruyama criticized South Korea, saying it is "strengthening movements to make the occupation of Takeshima an established fact" and called for a resolute response from the Japanese government on the territorial issue.

The islets in the Sea of Japan, northwest of the prefecture's main coast line, are known as Takeshima in Japan and Dokdo in South Korea.

The ceremony has been held every Feb. 22 since 2006 after the Shimane prefectural government designated the day as "Takeshima Day" the previous year, a century after bringing them under its jurisdiction following Cabinet approval.

Takashi Fujiwara, a Cabinet Office parliamentary vice minister, who represented the central government at the annual event, said, "In light of historical facts and also international law, Takeshima is an inherent territory (of Japan)."

South Korea later summoned a senior Japanese Embassy official to the Foreign Ministry in Seoul to lodge a protest with the anniversary ceremony in Shimane Prefecture.

In a statement, a ministry official demanded that the annual event be abolished, saying the islets are South Korean territory, both historically and under international law.

The tone of the statement changed little from those from recent years.

As part of efforts to demonstrate its position on the Takeshima issue, the central government has sent a representative of Fujiwara's rank each year since 2013.

The islets, covering a total land area of 0.2 square kilometer, consist of volcanic rock with little vegetation or drinking water. But they are located in rich fishing grounds.

South Korea has stationed security personnel on the islets, located roughly 200 kilometers from either country, since 1954, and taken effective control of them.

This year's ceremony came as bilateral ties remain strained over wartime issues, particularly because of rulings by South Korea's top court in 2018 ordering Japanese companies to compensate people it found were subject to forced labor during Japan's 1910 to 1945 colonial rule.

Japan has argued the rulings go against a 1965 bilateral agreement that settled wartime claims and, therefore, violate international law.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top things to do in Mie Prefecture

A guide to traveling in central Japan

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #69: How a Delivery Mistake Lead to a Dramatic Gyudon Incident

GaijinPot Blog

Outdoors

Miura Kaigan Cherry Blossom Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Landmark

Ushiku Daibutsu (Buddha)

GaijinPot Travel

Outdoors

Tojinbo Cliffs

GaijinPot Travel

Families

Air Travel With Kids: The Keys To A Successful Flight

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 7, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Careers

Inspiring Organizations To Embrace Sustainability In Japan With Tove Kinooka

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon