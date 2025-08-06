U.S. says 15% country-specific tariff for Japan is not ceiling

A White House official said Wednesday that imports from Japan already subject to tariffs of 15 percent or higher will still face an additional "reciprocal" duty of 15 percent set for the country, unlike the case of the European Union.

In contrast to Japan's explanation of the terms of a recent bilateral trade deal, the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the Asian country will not be given such special treatment.

The official's confirmation, hours before President Donald Trump's country-specific tariffs are set to take effect, suggested that the terms of the deal between Japan and the United States are being interpreted differently by the two sides.

Since July 22, when the deal was reached, Japanese officials have explained that beef imports from Japan, for example, would continue to be taxed at 26.4 percent as before, without the new 15 percent tariff rate being added on top.

Formal U.S. documents, including an executive order signed last week by Trump modifying tariff rates for dozens of countries, mention the "no stacking" condition only for the European Union, which clinched a similar trade deal with the administration a few days after Japan.

Given that there is no written agreement between Japan and the United States, opposition lawmakers in Japan have accused the government of failing to minimize the risk of differing interpretations of tariff implementation between the trading partners.

Japan's chief tariff negotiator Ryosei Akazawa arrived on Tuesday night in Washington to ensure the United States meets the terms of the bilateral deal.

On Wednesday, Akazawa held talks with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, urging him to implement as early as possible an agreed cut to tariffs on Japanese car and auto part imports, according to the Japanese government.

During the meeting, which lasted about 90 minutes, Akazawa and Lutnick confirmed the importance of the bilateral deal and efforts to steadily carry out initiatives that will be in the "interests of both countries," the government said.

Akazawa's visit for his ninth round of talks with U.S. cabinet members comes two weeks after he and Trump struck the deal, under which his administration committed to lowering the so-called reciprocal tariff rate on Japanese goods, due to take effect on Thursday, to 15 percent from the threatened 25 percent.

At that time, Trump also agreed to cut auto tariffs to 15 percent for Japan in exchange for a promise to invest massively in the United States.

However, unlike the country-specific tariff rate, it remains unclear when the Trump administration plans to implement the lowered auto tariffs.

Akazawa, Japan's minister for economic revitalization, is scheduled to stay in the U.S. capital through Friday and may also hold talks with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

