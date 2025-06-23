 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE PHOTO: Japanese PM Ishiba holds press conference after G7 Summit, in Calgary
Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba holds a press conference after the G7 Leaders' Summit, in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, on June 17. Image: Reuters/Todd Korol
politics

Ishiba to skip NATO summit, source says

0 Comments
By Yoshifumi Takemoto
TOKYO

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba will cancel his attendance at the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) summit in The Hague this week, a source with direct knowledge said on Monday.

Ishiba was cancelling the trip because a planned meeting between NATO and the group of four Indo-Pacific nations (IP4) would likely not take place, and because a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump was also unlikely, Fuji Television reported.

South Korea and Australia, which along with Japan and New Zealand, make up the IP4, have also said their leaders would not attend the NATO summit meeting. Trump had wanted to hold a summit meeting with the IP4, a second source told Reuters.

Both sources declined to be identified because they were not authorized to speak to media.

Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya will represent Japan, the first source said.

Japan's leader has attended every NATO summit since 2022, when the country was first invited to participate following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The foreign ministry had announced Ishiba's attendance just three days ago, saying he was set to "reaffirm with NATO allies and others the recognition that the security of Euro-Atlantic and Indo-Pacific is inseparable."

Ishiba had also planned to hold bilateral meetings on the sidelines.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Embrace tradition, experience Authentic Tokyo, only at Restaurant & Bar Suigian

Don't miss this unique opportunity to simultaneously dine and watch traditional performances in the heart of Tokyo, only available at Restaurant & Bar Suigian.

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

10 Japanese Summer Traditions to Try This Year

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Did a Manga Really Predict an Earthquake in Japan on July 5, 2025?

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Do You Need Travel Insurance in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Body Positivity & Confidence in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Tadami Line

GaijinPot Travel

Love & Relationships

The Economics Of Dating in Japan: Who Pays The Bill?

Savvy Tokyo

tokyo

Shunkaen Bonsai Museum

GaijinPot Travel

10 Korean Skincare Brands You Can Find in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events for June 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

100 Yen Shop Must-Haves for Cleaning

Savvy Tokyo

Twilight Express Mizukaze

GaijinPot Travel

How to Add Your My Number Card to Your Smartphone

GaijinPot Blog