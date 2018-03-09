Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Police probe possible suicide of finance official amid cronyism scandal

9 Comments
TOKYO

Japanese police are investigating as possible suicide the death of an official at a finance ministry bureau that handled a land deal at the heart of a cronyism scandal threatening Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's popularity, media said on Friday.

Suspicions that a school operator with ties to Abe's wife, Akie, got a sweetheart deal on land for a school in the city of Osaka dented the premier's popularity last year and the opposition has increased pressure on Abe after documents released by a ministry failed to banish suspicion that some had been doctored.

A finance ministry employee in the western region where the school is located was found dead at his home on March 7 and police are investigating it as a suicide, the Kyodo and Jiji news agencies reported.

A police spokesman declined to comment.

Asked about the reports of the possible suicide, Finance Minister Taro Aso told reporters: "I've heard about the matter."

The former head of the school operator and his wife were arrested in July on suspicion of illegally receiving subsidies.

Abe, in his sixth year in office and eyeing a three-year extension from September, had seemed to put the matter behind him with a big election win for the ruling bloc in October.

But opposition parties have turned up the heat again after the Asahi newspaper reported that some documents about the land sale may have been doctored. That followed revelations the finance ministry had retained documents that officials had said no longer existed.

Corrupt to the core is the LDP.

8 ( +8 / -0 )

Probably comes very handy for some bigwigs and highranking crooks, they just have to be fast enough with their -lets pin everything- on the poor dead soul.

6 ( +6 / -0 )

Telling his side, his story would definatly be preferrable to death. But this! Jail time was just too much for him I guess. It's very sad. Do not get involved with the LDP.

5 ( +5 / -0 )

He hung himself with a rope and left a note. The possibility of suicide is quite high.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

Ladies and gentlemen, we have our scapegoat!

3 ( +3 / -0 )

the ring is closing in on the Abes. Lets hope they don't take the easy way out

1 ( +4 / -3 )

Well, let's hope the opposition uses this suicide in a positive way to keep the issue at the forefront. The man is dead, after all, due to this scandal; others involved should not get off like they have so far, either. Bringing up Abe and Aso's names in the same sentences as this man's death often might have the effect of hitting the point home a little harder in an otherwise pretty indifferent crowd.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Found on the end of a rope, with a note. And "possibly" suicide so murder is not ruled out yet? The mirkey waters of land sales just got darker. This sarga is getting ridiculous. School owners in jail for 9 months, no court ? Beauracract involved dead. Paperwork altered, destroyed. Blacked out? Starting to look like there might be something to hide.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

ldp = institutional corruption, been saying this for decades!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

