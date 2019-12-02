Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan promises $3 bil in funding to ASEAN nations from 2020

TOKYO

Japan has promised $3 billion in investment and loans to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to boost development in the fast-growing region, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said Monday.

The public and private sectors will make the contribution over three years from 2020 to 2022 as part of Japan's efforts to improve infrastructure, women's empowerment and protection of the natural environment, he said.

The announcement follows Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's promise in early November to double investment and loans to the 10-nation group as he looks to garner support for his vision of a "free and open" Indo-Pacific as a counter to China's growing influence.

In a speech in Tokyo, Motegi said the move showcases Japan's commitment to "free and fair economic development in ASEAN by providing economic options in all of its corners."

"Economic cooperation is not just about paying for infrastructure construction. We always come in with a long-term vision to create local jobs, to build capacity, to nurture human resources that will become an engine for growth," he said at a symposium organized by the Japan Institute of International Affairs.

Of the total, $1.2 billion will come from the government-funded Japan International Cooperation Agency.

