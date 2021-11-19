Kishida outlines record ¥56 tril stimulus package to fix ailing economy

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday outlined a record 56 trillion yen, or $490 billion stimulus package, including cash handouts and aid to ailing businesses, to help the economy out of the doldrums worsened by the coronavirus pandemic.
“The package has more than enough content and scale to deliver a sense of security and hope to the people,” Kishida told reporters.
The proposal from Kishida is set for cabinet approval later in the day, but still needs Diet approval. Kishida has promised speedy action, and the Diet is expected to convene next month.
The plan includes doling out 100,000 yen each in monetary assistance to those 18 years or younger, and aid for ailing businesses, Kishida and other politicians said.
Japan has never had a full lockdown during the pandemic and infections remained relatively low, with deaths related to COVID-19 at about 18,000 people. But the world’s third largest economy was already stagnating before the pandemic hit.
Under the government’s “state of emergency,” some restaurants closed or limited their hours, and events and theaters restricted crowd size for social distancing. A shortage of computer chips and other auto parts produced in other Asian nations that had severe outbreaks and strict lockdowns has hurt production at Japan’s automakers, including Toyota Motor Corp, an economic mainstay.
The government has been studying restarting the Go To Travel campaign of discounts at restaurants and stores, designed to encourage domestic travel. The campaign, which began last year, got discontinued when COVID cases started to surge.
Some critics have said the government approach amounts to baramaki, or “spreading out handouts,” which could prove ineffective in generating growth in the long run. Others say the proposed cash aid leaves out families without children and other poor.
The scale of the latest package will require Japan to sink deeper into debt by issuing bonds.
Yoshimasa Maruyama, chief market economist at SMBC Nikko Securities, said the government needs to focus on getting spending going again, and the Go To campaign could prove effective.
Japan’s economy contracted at an annual rate of 3% in the July-September period, largely because of weak consumer spending. Analysts say the economy is unlikely to rebound until next year.
Japan has also promised to earmark spending for vaccine research after facing criticism over being dependent on imports for coronavirus vaccines. It has so far approved vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca.
Kishida, who has promised "a new capitalism" for Japan, took office in October. His predecessor Yoshihide Suga stepped down after just a year in office, largely because of widespread public discontent about his inept response to the pandemic.
Sven Asai
That’s appr. 448,000¥ per head. I wonder how 100,000 in cash, some 5,000 mynumber points here or there or for many just only zero can grow up into that amount. Maybe a little bottle of money fertilizer is also handed out…lol
Derek Grebe
And how much of this is going to "struggling businesses" like Dentsu?
One hopes for - but doesn't expect - some transparency in how this money is disbursed.
Can anyone else smell pork?
diagonalslip
will handouts help rid the streets of touts importuning girls outside Family Mart on "streets full of shops, bars and restaurants in Tokyo's Shibuya district." ?
kohakuebisu
Even if you are a couple with two kids, that's 200,000 yen for you and 1.6 million going somewhere else. I don't know why all the attention is on that 200,000.
gakinotsukai
while opening borders would be much easier ...
Simian Lane
kishida is gonna be a popular man for a while, kind of like I’m popular when I give my nephew and nieces candy ! It’s short lived though I’ve found..unless it’s eventually replaced by something more substantial..like real love lol
GdTokyo
The Go To will help the local areas and it SHOULD be ok with vaccination rates ticking up.
Internationally, if the govt. would just let people with vaccine passports and a negative PCR test (from countries with good vaccination rates in without quarantining, I believe we would see an immediate and substantial up-tick in in-bound tourism.
I gotta say, this 100k to kids under 18 is an idiotic idea. My kids are too old, what about us? What about people without kids? And if the kids are under 18, it's technically their parents' money. Just dumb.
nonu6976
So Japan will expand its lead as the most indebted G7 nation.
fxgai
Indeed, did such big government socialism work in the long run, anywhere, ever?
Let alone Japan, which has been adding extra debt for the last two decades in this way with no long run growth to show for it.
Meiyouwenti
@nonu6976
“So Japan will expand its lead as the most indebted G7 nation.”
Indebted to whom?
Sven Asai
I thought it over and over, but don’t get your point. Does a foreign migrant or Santa bring us all 440,000¥ on Christmas Eve or do some people leave from here and distribute their trillions and tons of gold bars before they go or what exactly is it we will profit from open borders, especially when considering still quite a pandemic everywhere else.
itsonlyrocknroll
This is the very definition of economic and fiscal insanity.
Before any hint/whisper of any further stimulus measures.
There has to be a clear structured sector wide program of reform.
Employment, health and child care, agriculture, energy, education. etc etc.
And a independent analysis of the true costs of J government.
Yukijin
Better they waste the money on us than the olympics or dentsu or steak dinners.
Fanny Greene
Let vaccinated tourists in