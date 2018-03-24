Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Protesters gather in front of the Diet building to demand Prime Minister Shinzo Abe resign on Friday night. The banner reads; "Abe should resign." Photo: AP
politics

Protestors demand Abe resign over scandal

1 Comment
TOKYO

Hundreds of protestors, including opposition lawmakers, demonstrated in Tokyo on Friday to demand Prime Minister Shinzo Abe resign over a favoritism and cover-up scandal that has battered his popularity.

Early Friday evening, around 700 people gathered in front of the prime minister's office in light rain -- one of the largest anti-government demonstrations in recent weeks.

"Let's question Abe and make him step down," Mizuho Fukushima, a senior lawmaker of the opposition Social Democratic Party, told the crowd.

Participants carried banners reading: "Abe politics is full of lies. We are sick and tired of it."

The prime minister has been on the ropes in recent weeks amid a scandal over the cut-price sale of government land to an Abe supporter.

The demonstration came as Nobuhisa Sagawa, formerly the head of the finance ministry department that oversaw the land deal, has been summoned to testify in the Diet on Tuesday.

The finance ministry has acknowledged that documents related to the sale were altered, including by deleting the name of Abe's wife, Akie.

Protestors also called on Akie Abe to be summoned to testify before parliament, though the prime minister has sought to fend off opposition calls for her to appear.

Abe has repeatedly apologised, saying he "keenly felt" his responsibility over the scandal, but denied he and his wife were involved in the affair.

Abe has taken a hit in opinion polls, however, with his approval rating at its lowest level his return to power at the end of 2012.

Abe vowed to regain public trust in the government's management of official documents, Kyodo reported. Noting that public documents are "intellectual resources" shared by the people, Abe called for the increased use of digitization as a measure to preserve and track data and avoid falsification.

Abe was quoted by Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga as telling his cabinet ministers the erosion of the public's trust in the entire government after the document falsification was "extremely regrettable."

Abe also pledged to "make the utmost efforts" to restore confidence "with ministers leading the move," according to the top government spokesman.

© 2018 AFP/KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

The Man Who Wouldn't Leave....

Let's see how far his poll numbers drop! Going for the record!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

