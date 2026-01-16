 Japan Today
politics

Japan protests against Chinese resource development in East China Sea

TOKYO

China has ‌initiated construction of a new natural ⁠resource development structure ‍in ‍the ‍East China ⁠Sea between China ​and Japan, the Japanese foreign ministry said in a ⁠statement on Friday, adding it has lodged a "strong protest" with China.

The move, which Japan called "extremely regrettable", is the latest of the series ​of Chinese resource development ⁠activities in the disputed waters and comes ‍amid the ‌two East ‌Asian neighbors' ‍heightened tensions in ‌recent months.

