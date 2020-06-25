Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Japan protests China's seabed names related to disputed islands

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan said Thursday it has protested to China that a set of names it recently gave to seabed zones in the East China Sea included those related to a Japanese-administrated group of islets, claimed by Beijing.

"It has some names that are based on China's unique assertions regarding the Senkaku Islands," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said at a press conference. "Giving names to surrounding seabed topography doesn't change the fact that the Senkakus are our country's inherent territory."

China claims the uninhabited islets calling them Diaoyu and its Natural Resources Ministry on Tuesday revealed a list of names for 50 seabed areas in the waters, including three that have Diaoyu as part of them.

The move comes after Japan's Ishigaki city assembly passed a bill Monday to rename an administrative area covering the Senkaku Islands under its authority from "Tonoshiro" to "Tonoshiro Senkaku."

Chinese ships have often entered Japanese territorial waters surrounding the Senkakus since earlier this year, ignoring warnings by the Japan Coast Guard.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Careers

Throwing Away The Kimono Rule Book With Anji Salz

Savvy Tokyo

Fashion

5 Tokyo Fashion Trends That Are Taking Over Summer 2020

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 25, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Cities

Top 10 Things To Do In Shodoshima

GaijinPot Travel

Apartments to rent for less than ¥70,000 in Shibuya—June 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Five Places To Make Mom Friends In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Events

List of Canceled Events in Japan Due to the Coronavirus

GaijinPot Blog

Japan Ranked Best Study Abroad Destination in Asia

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Wheelchair Women Are Changing The Dialogue Around Disability In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 25

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

The Drag Queens of Tokyo: How I Became a Nonbinary Drag Performer in Japan

GaijinPot Blog