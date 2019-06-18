Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Japan protests Chinese activity near disputed islands

1 Comment
TOKYO

Japan is protesting what is says was an unauthorized Chinese maritime survey within its economic waters near disputed East China Sea islands.

Japan's Foreign Ministry says it lodged a protest with Beijing after a Chinese maritime research ship was seen dropping a wire-like object into the water off the northwestern coast of Japanese-controlled Senkaku islands on Sunday.

China also claims the islands, which it calls Diaoyu.

The ministry said Monday it urged China to immediately stop the survey.

Also Monday, Japan's coast guard says four Chinese patrol ships violated Japanese territorial waters off the Senkaku.

Japan's Defense Ministry says a Chinese frigate was spotted Sunday near the Miyako Strait, and a Chinese reconnaissance aircraft was flying above the East China Sea. The latter prompted Japan to scramble a fighter jet.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

TokyoMK Taxi and Hire Service

Awarded the 2019 TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence for outstanding service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

Oh well, so much for all that feel good news about them two nations joining collaborating.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Fighter jets are scrambled almost daily from here in Naha. This is nothing new, just another day!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 22-23

Savvy Tokyo

Love & Relationships

The Economics Of Dating In Japan: Who Pays the Bill?

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 25

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Outdoors

Namegata Farmer’s Village

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Letters From Japan: “He Doesn’t Have Any Pictures Of Us!”

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 15-16

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #35: Cats, Cats Everywhere

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

Offer

Get a free drink!

MOULiN

Offer

Get a free drink when you’re around Namba station!

BARKT