Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Known as the Senkaku by Tokyo and the Diaoyu by Beijing, the islets in the East China Sea are at the centre of a long-running dispute between Japan and China. Photo: AFP
politics

Japan protests Chinese navy sailing near disputed islands

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan lodged a protest with China on Monday over a Chinese naval vessel sailing near disputed islands, a Japanese official said, as reports emerged of Russia also sending its own navy ship to the area.

The islets in the East China Sea, known as the Senkaku by Tokyo and the Diaoyu by Beijing, are at the centre of a long-running dispute between Japan and China.

Japanese officials regularly protest the presence of Chinese coastguard vessels in waters near the islands, but it is the first time since 2018 that a navy ship has been spotted there, according to public broadcaster NHK.

At around 7:44 a.m. on Monday, a Chinese navy frigate "was observed entering Japan's contiguous waters" southwest of one of the Tokyo-controlled islands, a statement from the Japanese defense ministry said.

Contiguous waters are a 12-nautical-mile band that extends beyond territorial waters.

"We expressed grave concerns and lodged our protest to the Chinese side through a diplomatic route, and urged them to prevent a repeat" of similar incidents, deputy chief cabinet secretary Seiji Kihara told reporters.

The islets "are Japanese territory from the viewpoints of both history and international law," he added.

Separately, a Russian naval ship was also spotted in the contiguous waters of the disputed islands on Monday morning, NHK, Jiji Press and other Japanese media reported, citing anonymous defense ministry sources.

The ministry could not immediately confirm the reports to AFP.

In May, Chinese and Russian fighter jets carried out joint flights near the East Asian country as leaders of the so-called Quad bloc -- Japan, United States, Australia and India -- met in Tokyo.

While the planes did not breach territorial airspace, Japan said the move was "provocative" given that the timing coincided with the leaders' summit.

Beijing said the flights were part of Chinese and Russian "annual military cooperation plan".

© 2022 AFP

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

Jurassic Jaunt: 5 Places to See Dinosaurs in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Jun. 27-Jul. 3

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Sunny Blooms: Discovering Japan’s Summertime Flowers

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For July 4-10

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

6 Japanese Films Perfect For Girls’ Night

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Cycling the Fuji Five Lakes in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Exploring Kurashiki: Charm and Culture in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 24

GaijinPot Blog

Recipe: Japanese Ume Plum Syrup Juice

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Tanabata: The Yin and Yang of Japanese Holidays

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Painting, the Avant-Garde and Other Photography Exhibits

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

4 Fukui Destinations for Summer in Japan

GaijinPot Blog