Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Japan protests over China drilling vessel in disputed waters

2 Comments
TOKYO

Japan has protested to China for allowing a gas drilling vessel to operate in disputed waters in the East China Sea, the government said on Friday.

Japan and China agreed to jointly develop gas fields in the area in 2008 but talks have since stopped.

"It is extremely regrettable that China continues its unilateral development in the sea area in a situation where the maritime boundary between Japan and China has not been fixed in the East China Sea," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference.

Suga said Japan would continue to urge China to return to talks.

Relations between the two nations have improved in recent years after deteriorating sharply in 2012, when Japan nationalised a cluster of East China Sea islets that China also claims.

China's ties with Japan have also long been poisoned by what Beijing sees as Tokyo's failure to atone for its occupation of parts of China before and during World War Two.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.
Video promotion

Your Urban Oasis: Candeo Hotels Roppongi

2 Comments
Login to comment

"It is extremely regrettable that China continues its unilateral development in the sea area in a situation where the maritime boundary

This may be regrettable, but it's standard procedure for China. Just look at their ridiculous 9-dash line and activities in the South China Sea as well. Unilateral Development is China's trademark.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

It is regrettable that Japan and China still dispute over indisputable boundaries. The international law is very clear that at least the middle line is start point for discussion. China, as far as I can tell, is on their own side of the middle line. If that is still disputable, then simply merge the two nations into one, as 5000 years ago.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

Offer

Get a free souvenir postcard from your trip!

Takamine Onsen

Remembering Anthony Bourdain Through His Travels in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

7 Netflix Shows That Will Help You Understand Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Careers

‘Do Less, Live More’ Made Possible With Yasmine Djoudi of Ikkai

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 30-July 1

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Museums

Unzen Toy Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Hot springs

Kabeyu Hot Spring

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Apollo

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

SIGN ALLDAY

5 Mobile Apps to Help Improve Your Japanese Kana and Kanji on the Go

GaijinPot Blog